David Patrick Columbia Honored At 22nd Annual 'Reach Fur The Stars' ASPCA Bergh Ball

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) honored David Patrick Columbia at the 22nd annual ASPCA Bergh Ball last night at The Plaza in New York City. The event raised $1.1 million to support the ASPCA's life-saving work for animals. Renowned fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi returned as the Master of Ceremonies, while DJ Sam French entertained the crowd throughout the evening. Other VIP guests in attendance included Jessica Hart, Candace Bushnell, Allie Rizzo, Liz Eswein and Wes Gordon.

The evening included a live auction hosted by esteemed auctioneer Jamie Niven, which featured several high-end items and luxury experiences including Billy Joel VIP concert tickets with a meet-and-greet and artwork by David Wiseman and Peter Beard.

The black-tie gala, themed "Reach Fur the Stars," honored longtime supporter David Patrick Columbia. ASPCA Board Member Arriana Boardman presented David Patrick Columbia with the ASPCA Voice for Animals Award, which recognizes individuals in the arts who use traditional and modern media to increase awareness and inspire action on behalf of animals in crisis in the U.S.

David Patrick Columbia is the co-founder, columnist, and editor of New York Social Diary, a website launched in the year 2000 that chronicles the lives of the city and the Big Apple's elite. In 1992, he began writing the New York Social Diary for Quest magazine, and later became editor-in-chief of AVENUE magazine, and is currently the editor of Quest, where New York Social Diary appears every month. A committed advocate for animals, David has rescued numerous dogs and cats over the years, tending to their behavioral and emotional needs with love and deep care.

"Named after the visionary hero who founded the ASPCA in 1866, the ASPCA Bergh Ball is a unique opportunity for those who care about vulnerable and victimized animals to support our deep commitment to their welfare," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO. "That compassionate support is crucial to ensuring the life-saving impact our work."

The Bergh Ball is a cornerstone of the ASPCA's fundraising efforts to directly impact the lives of homeless, abused and vulnerable animals across the country. The event attracts over 350 animal lovers, including community leaders, generous donors and celebrities, and raises critical funds to support the ASPCA's life-saving work for animals nationwide.

Sponsored by Generation Tux and Tito's Handmade Vodka, the event featured décor design by Stonekelly in collaboration with décor chair Robin Bell. Event Chairmen include Ms. Laura Z. Barket, Mr. and Mrs. Dixon Boardman, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Fortin, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin V. Lambert, Ms. Amy Lau, Ms. Paige Nelson and Mr. Rob Wiesenthal, Mr. Jeffrey A. Pfeifle, Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Tanne, and Ms. Kim White and Mr. Kurt Wolfgruber.

For over 150 years, the ASPCA has made groundbreaking strides to protect the lives of vulnerable animals across the country. By supporting and securing animal adoptions, animal health services, animal rescue, community outreach, field investigations, and legislative work, the ASPCA has helped countless at-risk animals live safer, healthier and happier lives.

For more information about the 2019 Bergh Ball, visit www.aspca.org/BerghBall. You can join the conversation on social media by tagging @ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and by using #BerghBall.





