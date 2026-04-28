David Byrne Shares '¿Cúal es la Razón,' Unveils New Mexico Tour Dates

David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has released “¿Cuál Es La Razón?”, a new take on his track “What Is The Reason For It?” from his latest album, Who Is The Sky?

This version features the voice of GRAMMY award-winning Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade, taking the place of the original's Hayley Williams (Paramore). Produced by Mexican Institute Of Sound, the Latin-infused pop duet is transformed into a vocal and brass-led remix. Listen to it below.

Byrne has also announced a run of tour dates in Mexico this summer including a show at Mexico City’s Teatro Metropólitan and shows at Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and Escenario GNP in Monterrey, MX.

Penguin Press will publish David Byrne’s new book, SLEEPING BEAUTIES: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up on October 6, 2026. The book explores how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered.

Last week, Byrne announced additional shows in North America including two nights at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA and Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY. He also announced shows across Asia with stops in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Tickets are on sale now.

The new North American dates include two nights at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, and shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA and Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY. He has also added shows across Asia with stops in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

The announcement comes amidst the “Who Is The Sky” tour’s spring run of North American dates, including a Coachella performance. This summer, Byrne and his band will play across Europe and the UK. Tickets and more information are available here.

Last month, David Byrne appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his 12-member ensemble to perform “When We Are Singing,” a track from his new album, Who Is The Sky (Matador). Following the performance, Byrne joined Colbert for an in-depth conversation. Watch here.

Who Is the Sky?, released via Matador Records, is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

David Byrne’s recent works include his latest album, Who Is The Sky? (2025), Theater of the Mind, an immersive journey co-created by Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar (Denver, 2022/23, Chicago 2026), SOCIAL! At The Park Avenue Armory, the Broadway production of David Byrne’s American Utopia (2019), as well as the Spike Lee-directed film version (2020), the launch of his Reasons to be Cheerful online magazine (2019) and the solo album American Utopia (2018). To date, Byrne has published five books, including How Music Works (2012).

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