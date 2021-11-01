David Briggs Offers Free Sunday Performance At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

Organ virtuoso David Briggs will lend his masterful talents to an afternoon recital, the first of a series of Sunday performances, on Sunday, November 7 at 4 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Artist in Residence David Briggs is renowned for his organ improvisations and transcriptions. The world premiere of his arrangement of Beethoven's 9th Symphony, the "Choral," was recently produced in the Cathedral's sumptuous acoustics. On November 7, audiences are invited to hear him perform solo. Following the triumphant "Hallelujah" Prelude and Fugue in D Major by Franz Schmidt, David Briggs will perform his recent transcription of Ralph Vaughan Williams' luscious Five Variants on Dives and Lazarus. The recital concludes with Briggs' 2009 composition Mannahatta, a musical portrayal of the evolution of New York City from the arrival of Henry Hudson through to the 21st century.

November 7 will be the first in the Cathedral's new series of Sunday concerts. These 4 pm offerings, provided free with entry to the Cathedral, will come in addition to the ongoing Great Music in a Great Space series of larger-scale choral and orchestral concerts, organ recitals, and holiday performances.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. No tickets or advance reservations are needed to attend the Sunday performances. For the Cathedral's full COVID-19 policy and more information, visit the Cathedral's website.