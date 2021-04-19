David Alan Grier Joins Drama Series JOE PICKETT

David Alan Grier is one of five actors who have joined the cast of upcoming Spectrum Original drama series "Joe Pickett."

Michael Dorman stars in the series as a game warden navigating the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming of Saddlestring that hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered, according to Variety.

Additional cast members added today include Sharon Lawrence, Julianna Guill, Mustafa Speaks and Paul Sparks.

Grier will play Vern, a former gregarious, larger than life game warden.

Countless theater, television, film and comedic endeavors have pushed David Alan Grier's career to remarkable heights and his ability to excel across all mediums and contexts is a testament to his inherent sense of comic timing and creative drive. The three-time Tony and GRAMMY Award nominee was trained in Shakespeare at Yale where he received an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. Grier has enjoyed many accolades and awards throughout his career, not the least of which was his inclusion on Comedy Central's list of the "100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time."

Grier began his professional career on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in The First, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and won the Theatre World Award (1981). He then joined the cast of Dreamgirls before going on to star opposite Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Play, for which both actors reprised their roles in the film adaptation, A SOLDIER'S STORY (1984).

He most recently starred on Broadway in the 2020 production of A Soldier's Play.