Daveed Diggs & Ariana DeBose Join New FRAGGLE ROCK Season

Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") will return for season two of "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," the reboot of Jim Henson's beloved classic "Fraggle Rock." Also joining the new season is Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose ("Schmigadoon!", "West Side Story").

The series has been renewed for a second season and has begun production in Calgary, Canada.

Also joining the season is Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso") and Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek") in guest star roles.

"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" currently holds a 100% critics' rating score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised as "a loving, worthy reminder that there is joy to be found in everyday life, even when things seem hard" (Collider), "a delightful experience, no matter your age" (San Jose Mercury News) and "genuinely funny, visually engaging, and entirely heartwarming" (Paste).

The series was also recently recognized by the Sentinel Awards for outstanding Children's Programming, and with three nominations by the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program, Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program and a win for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

The Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away...down at Fraggle Rock.

Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles - Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt - alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

About Daveed Diggs

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul. Diggs voices Sebastian in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

About Ariana DeBose

Earlier this year, DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

About "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock"

"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O'Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan andMichael Schaefer executive producing.

The complete first season of "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and the "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.

In addition to "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," Apple's partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes "Harriet the Spy," the first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel; "Slumberkins," the mixed-media puppet/2D animation program from the beloved children's emotional learning brand empowering children to be caring, confident and resilient; and the popular "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" shorts.

Apple TV+ is also the streaming destination for the original 1980's "Fraggle Rock" series, as well as recently added bonus specials, "Down at Fraggle Rock," "Doozer Music" and "Fraggle Songs," all of which are now streaming.

