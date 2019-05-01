Dave Malloy's OCTET Cancels First Performance at Signature Theatre Due to Technical Issue

Yesterday, Dave Malloy's Octet was set to begin performances, but due to some technical issues, the performance was cancelled.

Malloy tweeted that the issue was a "dangerously sparking electrical panel."

gah! so sorry to everyone who had Octet tickets tonight. appropriately enough the technology gods attacked in the form of a dangerously sparking electrical panel. we are so ready to share this show but will have to wait one more night....hope everyone got rebooked! pic.twitter.com/tuMUe9JHy8 - Dave Malloy (@dave_malloy) May 1, 2019

Signature Theatre presents of Octet, a world premiere musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy and directed by Annie Tippe.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jim, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson(SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin,Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. The cast will also include Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.

The production runs through June 16, 2019 with a Sunday, May 19 opening night in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You