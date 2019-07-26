Dave Malloy To Star In MOBY DICK World Premiere Production at A.R.T.

Composer Dave Malloy dropped a whale of an announcement at tonight's presentation of his new musical, Moby Dick, at the American Museum of Natural History.

While previewing some songs from the show beneath the museum's iconic whale, the Great Comet composer revealed that in addition to his writing duties, he will be portraying 'Melville' in the upcoming world premiere production of the show at American Repertory Theatre.

A rep for A.R.T. confirmed the announcement, No other casting information is available at this time.

The production will be developed and directed by Hadestown Tony Award-winner and Great Comet director, Rachel Chavkin.

The A.R.T.'s world premiere production of Moby-Dick will begin on December 3, 2019, at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Tickets are currently available as part of subscription packages at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org; single tickets will go on sale later this year.

"We are all in the belly of the whale..."

From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes a new musical adaptation of Moby-Dick. As Ishmael, Captain Ahab, and his crew pursue the elusive great white whale aboard the Pequod, Herman Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.





