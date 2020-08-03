Darren Criss to Join John Boyega On Sci-Fi Podcast THERE BE MONSTERS

The new series will be available later this year on iHeartRadio podcast network.

Darren Criss has signed on to join Star Wars star John Boyega in a new narrative sci-fi thriller podcast, There Be Monsters, created and directed by Dan Bush. It will be available later this year on the iHeartPodcast Network.

In the show, Boyega will do double duty producing and stepping into the mysterious shoes of protagonist Jack Locke, a hero with a vendetta who infiltrates a Bay Area 'body hacking' startup.

Criss will play company CEO Max Fuller, whose biological experiments have the potential to advance humanity with some potentially dangerous side effects.

Rounding out the cast are Fela! Tony-nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Marley Shelton. and Clark Gregg.

The show was created remotely, with each member of the cast and production team working safely from their own homes, connecting virtually through teleconference for up to six hours a day.

Boyega said of the series, "Getting to explore this format of storytelling whilst also adjusting to new methods of recording with the cast members made it an exciting process. I'm thrilled it all came together and hope audiences are just as drawn in as I was to this sci-fi thriller series."

