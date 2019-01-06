Darren Criss Wins Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie at the GOLDEN GLOBES

Darren Criss has won the Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie award for his role of Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story" at the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards tonight at The Beverly Hilton.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the ceremony which is airing live coast to coast tonight, Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, the second installment of the acclaimed, award-winning limited series, premiered on FX on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan and Tom Rob Smith are executive producers on the series.

It was written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy, who directed the premiere episode of the series. Broadway alum Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) stars as serial killer Andrew Cunanan alongside Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as his friend, Elizabeth Cote. Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez, and Penelope Cruz round out the cast. The series is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

