Darren Criss Will Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Darren Criss will be the musical guest on the April 13th episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden!"

The actor, singer, and songwriter will release 'F*KN AROUND' the first of a series of character-driven singles. The song will first be available tomorrow, April 9, 2021.

Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

See the full list of guests for next week's edition of "Late Late Show" below.

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden - WEEK OF 4/12

Monday, April 12

Rainn Wilson; musical performance by Tom Odell (n)

Tuesday, April 13

Vanessa Kirby; musical performance by Darren Criss (n)

Wednesday, April 14

Keith Urban; musical performance by Jon Batiste (n)

Thursday, April 15

Forest Whitaker; musical performance by Kane Brown (n)

Friday, April 16

Eddie Murphy; musical performance by Tiana Major9 (OAD: 3/11/21)