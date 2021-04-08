Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darren Criss Will Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The actor, singer, and songwriter will release 'F*KN AROUND' the first of a series of character-driven singles. This song will be available tomorrow.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Darren Criss Will Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Darren Criss will be the musical guest on the April 13th episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden!"

The actor, singer, and songwriter will release 'F*KN AROUND' the first of a series of character-driven singles. The song will first be available tomorrow, April 9, 2021.

Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

See the full list of guests for next week's edition of "Late Late Show" below.

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden - WEEK OF 4/12

Monday, April 12
Rainn Wilson; musical performance by Tom Odell (n)

Tuesday, April 13
Vanessa Kirby; musical performance by Darren Criss (n)

Wednesday, April 14
Keith Urban; musical performance by Jon Batiste (n)

Thursday, April 15
Forest Whitaker; musical performance by Kane Brown (n)

Friday, April 16
Eddie Murphy; musical performance by Tiana Major9 (OAD: 3/11/21)


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin

Related Articles
WATCH: Courtney Reed Joins SLUMBER PARTY PODCAST Photo

WATCH: Courtney Reed Joins SLUMBER PARTY PODCAST

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of HSMTMTS Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of HSMTMTS

VIDEOS: Get Ready For Lena Halls Latest OBSESSED Concert - Friday at 7pm! Photo

VIDEOS: Get Ready For Lena Hall's Latest OBSESSED Concert - Friday at 7pm!

Dominique Fishback & Jamie Foxx Will Adapt SUBVERTED for Screen Photo

Dominique Fishback & Jamie Foxx Will Adapt SUBVERTED for Screen


From This Author TV News Desk