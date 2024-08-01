Darren Criss, Jinkx Monsoon, and More Join A DANCE PARTY FOR KAMALA Fundraising Event

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Darren Criss, Jinkx Monsoon, and more will take part in A Dance Party For Kamala, a fundraising event for Vice President and Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. The event is set to take place tonight, Thursday, August 1, at 8pm at LGBTQ bar, The Abbey in West Hollywood, CA.

Other special guests in attendance will include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ashley Park, Hon. Nithya Raman, Dexter Mayfield, Betty Who, Colton Underwood, VINCINT, Haley Jordan, Allison Florea, and Caleb Marshall.

A Dance Party is hosted by Harris national finance committee members Todd Hawkins and Justin Mikita and The Abbey owner Tristan Schukraft.

Harris herself will reportedly not be in attendance at this event.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.