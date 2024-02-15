Danilo Pérez Trio Feat. John Patitucci & Adam Cruz Come to Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College

Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College has announced a jazz performance by the Danilo Pérez Trio featuring John Patitucci and Adam Cruz. The concert will take place on Friday, March 8, at 8:00 pm at LeFrak Concert Hall.

Danilo Pérez, three-time Grammy Award-Winner and eight-time Grammy Nominated Panamanian pianist and composer has been hailed as one of the most innovative voices in contemporary music for over three decades. His global jazz style seamlessly blends jazz with Panamanian roots, Latin American folk music, West African rhythms, and European impressionism, creating a transcendent musical experience that unites people across borders.

“At Kupferberg Center, we are going to premiere new music, full of adventure, joy, and global jazz sounds,” said Pérez.

Pérez will be joined by the legendary four-time Grammy Award-Winner and twenty-time Grammy nominated bassist and composer, John Patitucci. Both Pérez and Patitucci were integral members of Wayne Shorter's legendary quartet, known for its groundbreaking and unpredictable music.

Completing the trio is the impactful drummer Adam Cruz, whose unique musical background and deep rhythmic knowledge infuse the group's sound with power and complexity. Together, these three exceptional musicians promise an unforgettable evening of jazz exploration and innovation.

Event Details:

Event Title: Danilo Pérez Trio Feat. John Patitucci & Adam Cruz

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: LeFrak Concert Hall, Queens College

Tickets: $40-$50