Daniel and Patrick Lazour Release Second Single 'Genealogy of Revolution' From Forthcoming Album

Brothers, songwriters, and collaborators Daniel and Patrick Lazour have today released the second single from their forthcoming independently-produced album Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo, featuring songs from their musical, the Richard Rodgers Award-winning We Live in Cairo, seen in the Spring of 2019 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The second single release, Genealogy of Revolution, covered by indie icon, queer rights activist and lead singer of Mashrou' Leila Hamed Sinno, is now available via iTunes or Spotify (click to download).

The title track, Flap My Wings, interpreted by Daniel and Patrick, was released December 9, 2020 and is available via iTunes or Spotify (click to download).

The full album will be released on January 25, 2021, the tenth anniversary of the Tahrir Square protests that began the Egyptian Revolution in 2011.

Hamed Sinno (2020 Out100), lead singer of Mashrou' Leila, is an indie icon and queer rights activist, and one of the only openly gay celebrities of the Arab world. Genealogy of Revolution, the first song of both the album and the musical, features Hamed singing his arrangement, about the birth and life of political movements.

"When we can't come together as normal, how else might we connect to imagine a world different from our own?" said Daniel and Patrick. "It is our hope that this album helps to create community through music in an increasingly fractured society."

Virtually gathering an extraordinary group of artists from across the globe during the current coronavirus pandemic, the remotely recorded album features artists from the cast of the musical as well as major Arab activist-songwriters, including Ramy Essam, Emel Mathlouthi, Rotana, Hadi Eldebeck, Hamed Sinno, Naseem Alatrash, and the brothers themselves.

Genealogy of Revolution is written by the Lazours, arranged and performed by Hamed Sinno, with percussion by Jeremy Smith.

Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo is executive produced by Madeleine Foster Bersin; music supervision and selected arrangements by Madeline Smith; album art by Ganzeer; conceived with Taibi Magar; music production, sound engineering, and mixing by Robin Buyer; mastering by Ryan Schwabe; with additional orchestrations by Michael Starobin and percussion direction by Jeremy Smith. Flap My Wings: Songs From We Live in Cairo, written by the Lazours, was recorded remotely and at Pulse Music (NYC).

Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo was supported by The American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Diane Borger, Executive Producer) where the stage production of We Live in Cairo had its world premiere on May 22, 2019.