Daniel Dae Kim Partners With 20th Television on New Series Deal

The actor is currently on Broadway in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
Daniel Dae Kim Partners With 20th Television on New Series Deal Image
Daniel Dae Kim is bringing his talents to TV. Kim's production company 3AD has just signed a new first-look deal with 20th Television and Disney Entertainment Television to develop and execute produce new comedy, drama, and limited shows. The series will be produced for streaming and cable platforms such as ABC, Hulu and Disney+, according to Deadline.

Kim and ABC recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Lost, which helped launch his career as an actor in 2004. Other screen projects include CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O,” Netflix’s “Stowaway”, and Disney’s “Raya And The Last Dragon.”

He is currently on Broadway in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, which is playing a limited engagement at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Theatre credits include Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, and the King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2017 production of The King and I.

