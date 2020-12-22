Daniel Breaker, Kerry Butler, Kate Baldwin, Damon Daunno and More Join JOY TO THE WORLD! Concert
The concert, Joy to the World! (aka The Holiday Concert like No Other), will premiere this Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10 AM EST/18:00 Moscow.
Daniel Breaker (Hamilton, Shrek the Musical), Kerry Butlera??(Hairspray, Les Miserables, Little Shop of Horrors, Xanadu),a??Kate Baldwina??(Hello Dolly, Big Fish),a??Damon Daunnoa??(Oklahoma!),a??Lauren LoLo Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Raymond J. Lee (Aladdin, Anything Goes, Mama Mia!), Presley Ryan (Fun Home, Beetlejuice) and more will join together with the Moscow based ensembles Good Sound Orchestra and Amadey Quartet in a concert celebrating a spirit of harmony, hope, and joy during this holiday season. Arrangements and Orchestrations by Kris Kukul. Music Produced by Matt Stine.
The concert, titled, Joy to the World!, is presented online by the the Forum for Cultural Engagement, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and the American Center in Moscow.
The concert, Joy to the World! (aka The Holiday Concert like No Other), will premiere this Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10 AM EST/18:00 Moscow on the US Embassy Moscow Facebook Page as well as the American Center Moscow Facebook Page. Following the premiere, the concert will be available to view through the holidays on the American Center Moscow Facebook Page
More Hot Stories For You
-
Palace Theatre Set to Be Raised in Mid-2021
The real estate developers planning to lift the Palace Theatre 29-feet above street level have secured over $100 million from foreign investors....
Congress Passes Stimulus Deal Including Save Our Stages Act
The Save Our Stages bill has been passed by Congress. This is part of the $900 billion stimulus deal to aid the American citizens amidst the ongoing h...
Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday
As you prepare to deck the halls, trim the tree, and slice the roast beast, get into the holiday spirit this Christmas with a little bit of help from ...
Paper Mill Playhouse Streams SING IN A NEW YEAR! Beginning Tonight; Featuring Rob McClure, Kate Baldwin, and More!
Tonight, Paper Mill Playhouse will begin streaming Sing in a New Year!, the first show to be produced on the Paper Mill stage since the pandemic shut ...
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 19-20- with Adam Pascal, Josh Groban and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
13 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...