Daniel Breaker, Kerry Butler, Kate Baldwin, Damon Daunno and More Join JOY TO THE WORLD! Concert

Daniel Breaker (Hamilton, Shrek the Musical), Kerry Butlera??(Hairspray, Les Miserables, Little Shop of Horrors, Xanadu),a??Kate Baldwina??(Hello Dolly, Big Fish),a??Damon Daunnoa??(Oklahoma!),a??Lauren LoLo Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Raymond J. Lee (Aladdin, Anything Goes, Mama Mia!), Presley Ryan (Fun Home, Beetlejuice) and more will join together with the Moscow based ensembles Good Sound Orchestra and Amadey Quartet in a concert celebrating a spirit of harmony, hope, and joy during this holiday season. Arrangements and Orchestrations by Kris Kukul. Music Produced by Matt Stine.

The concert, titled, Joy to the World!, is presented online by the the Forum for Cultural Engagement, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and the American Center in Moscow.

The concert, Joy to the World! (aka The Holiday Concert like No Other), will premiere this Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10 AM EST/18:00 Moscow on the US Embassy Moscow Facebook Page as well as the American Center Moscow Facebook Page. Following the premiere, the concert will be available to view through the holidays on the American Center Moscow Facebook Page