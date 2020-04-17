Dance/NYC Creates Coalition Of Cultural Orgs To Serve As World Central Kitchen Meal Distribution Sites

The service organization Dance/NYC is working with World Central Kitchen (WCK), the non-profit organization founded by internationally known Chef José Andrés, to establish a coalition of cultural organizations throughout New York City as meal distribution sites for residents, artists and health care workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 20, 2020, partner distribution sites will include Mark Morris Dance Group, which will serve as a distribution site in Brooklyn and Museum of the Moving Image, which will serve as a distribution site in partnership with local immigrant owned restaurants in Queens. Additional partners include Staten Island Arts/La Colmena, which will serve as a distribution site for Staten Island. Each of the sites will provide free, pre-packaged meals from World Central Kitchen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The effort resulted when Dance/NYC analyzed data collected through a Coronavirus Impact Survey disseminated on March 11, 2020 examining the impact individual dance workers and organizations based in the metropolitan New York City area are facing due to the spread of COVID-19. As of April 13, individual dance workers reported a cumulative loss of at least $2.8 million and organizations, projects, and groups indicated losses that exceed $17 million. Notably, many respondents indicated they won't be able to sustain themselves much longer without unrestricted funding to cover lost salaries/wages, living expenses, and food/groceries-with food/groceries being at the top of the list. Moreover, the data suggests that the virus disproportionately impacts people who identify as disabled, African, Latina/o/x, Asian, Arab, and Native American (ALAANA), woman and genderqueer/nonbinary as well as older dance workers and immigrant dance workers.

As a response to these data findings and a demonstration of Dance/NYC's commitment to advocating on behalf of the dance field, arts and cultural organizations, and the communities they serve, Executive Director Alejandra Duque Cifuentes initiated outreach to World Central Kitchen to directly support those most impacted.

For a list of partner distribution sites, visit:

https://www.dance.nyc/covid-19/worldcentralkitchen.

For images from WCK and partner distribution sites visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bl0cob9bh10hj1w/AAB3i9P6S9vGjI9ceVqOqTTNa?dl=0

Partner Distribution Site Addresses, Days, and Hours include:

Mark Morris Dance Group (BROOKLYN)

Mark Morris Dance Center

3 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Distribution Start Date: April 20, 2020

Monday - Friday

12:30 - 2:30 p.m. (or until meals are no longer available)

For more information visit: https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/covid-19-update/

Museum of the Moving Image (QUEENS)

Distribution Start Date: April 20

36-01 35 Ave, Astoria, Queens 11106 (map)

*Distribution from 36 Street side entrance

Monday - Friday

12:00 - 3:00 p.m. (or until meals are no longer available)

For more information visit: http://www.movingimage.us

Staten Island Arts/La Colmena (STATEN ISLAND)

Distribution Start Date: April 29, 2020

La Colmena, 774 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island 10302

Wednesdays

12:00 - 4:00 p.m. (or until meals are no longer available)

For more information visit: https://statenislandarts.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/lacolmenanyc/

WCK has additional meal distribution sites across the metropolitan area. For a full list of sites, visit: https://wck.org/news/ny-nj.





