Dance Studio Alliance Hosts Town Hall Series On NYC Dance Education Post COVID

Dance Studio Alliance, the NYC-based coalition of dance studios formed to support the dance industry survive and thrive during the pandemic shutdown, will host an industry Town Hall: Reimagining the Tapestry of Dance Education in NYC Post Pandemic at NYC's legendary Steps on Broadway.

The discussion, moderated by multifaceted artist Nia Love, will focus around how dance educators are adapting to a post-covid reality. This is the first of a three-part series of Town Halls. The subsequent Town Halls will take place in January and March.

Who: Panelists include eight dance educators from distinguished schools across New York City. The conversation will be moderated by Nia Love. Panelists are:

The Town Hall will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM.

This is a Hybrid Event. Guests can attend livestream or in-person at Steps On Broadway at 2121 Broadway, New York, NY 10023. To RSVP email dancestudioalliancenyc@gmail.com. RSVP will be required for in person attendance; a virtual link will be sent to those who request to attend virtually. Attendance is donation optional.