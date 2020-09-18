Dance Lab NY Partners with Supermajority for 'Get Out the Vote' Benefit Featuring Misty Copeland, Jane Fonda & More
The virtual fundraiser will take place on Friday, October 2 at 8 PM ET.
It was announced today that Dance Lab New York, the first and only organization dedicated to promoting the art form of choreography, will partner with Supermajority, a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages, running the largest woman to woman voter engagement program, for an exciting "Get Out the Vote" virtual fundraiser on Friday, October 2 at 8 PM ET, uniquely celebrating the Intersection of Art and Activism. Hosted by dance superstar Misty Copeland, the ticketed event will feature special appearances by actress and activist Jane Fonda and Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards.
The fundraiser will also feature an exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated new musical Jeannette, co-authored by Hamilton star Ari Afsar (Creator & Composer/Lyricist) and America's most produced living playwright, Lauren M. Gunderson (Book), based on the life of Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress.
Woven into the one-hour event, the music of Jeannette will punctuate the evening with original songs from Ari Afsar, expressed in dance for the very first time with creations from Dance Lab New York choreographers, Karla Puno Garcia, Karen Sieber and Yusha-Marie Sorzano, who will explore their own "freedom of expression."
"When I founded Dance Lab New York, I did so with a mission to give choreographers the freedom to create without limitations, and agency to express their own points of view," said DLNY Founding Artistic Director Josh Prince. "I am incredibly proud to provide these three talented dance makers with resources to interpret Ari Afsar's powerful music and to partner with Supermajority in this unique way to help get out the vote."
"Supermajority began with the belief that women can be the most powerful political force in this country," Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards said. "This November, we are running the largest woman-to-woman voter contact program because women deserve a leader who will represent us and there is no better way to celebrate this work than with the creators of Jeannette. As the first woman to hold federal office in the United States, Jeanette Rankin was a trailblazer who understood the importance of having a government that looks like us representing us."
Tickets for this fundraiser are $250 and can be purchased at https://www.dancelabny.org/oct-2.
