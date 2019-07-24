Dance Company Hosts Bike East To Promote Active Lifestyle

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance, inspiring and motivating youth to realize their authentic selves through exceptional arts programming, announces the 6th Annual Bike East, August 18, 2019, kicking off from Linden Park in Brooklyn at 8:00 a.m. The 20-mile ride will take approximately three hours, and culminate in a free Active Lifestyle Fair.

As a core cultural organization founded in East Brooklyn, Purelements multifaceted mission includes the drive to motivate the individuals and communities they serve to evolve, transform, and unite in a singular purpose. Purelements organized Bike East to encourages members of the community to thrive and discover camaraderie through physical movement. The yearly community-oriented event sparks joy and allows novice and experienced riders alike to discover the hidden gems of East Brooklyn and Brownsville while being supported by their community. The ride will be guided by bike marshals and East Brooklyn natives, and escorted by the New York Police Department.

Since its inception in 2014, Bike East has grown remarkably in size and scope. In six years, participation has quintupled from 40 cyclists to over 200 registered cyclists of all backgrounds and abilities.

"For decades, communities like East New York and Brownsville have been identified as disenfranchised neighborhoods with low resources. Generational Trauma has prevented members of our communities to focus on emotional needs and healing. Bike East provides an opportunity to ride together for unity," said Kevin Joseph, Co-Artistic Director of Purelements, and former competitive cyclist. "As we ride through the community on two wheels, it is a symbol of change: focusing on mental and emotional freedom, joy, and healing from the cultural scars left over time."

The Bike East celebration will include a day-long outdoor Active Lifestyle Fair that makes fitness accessible to everyone. At the Active Lifestyle Fair, participants of all ages and abilities can participate in free hourly fitness and dance classes led from the Bike East stage by local fitness instructors, including seated senior yoga, boxing, African dance and more. There will also be free adult and youth learn-to-ride biking classes.

Bike East is completely free for all participants to remove as many barriers as possible from East Brooklyn residents developing an appreciation of active living. The event is co-sponsored by Bicycling advocacy consultant, Courtney Williams, The Brown Bike Girl, who encourages people to participate in bicycling and obtain the resources they need to enjoy cycling safely. Courtney Williams' work is centered around increasing bicycling access and adoption within communities of color, and bicycling education for all.

Bike East will be held on Saturday, August 17. Check in for the tour begins at 8a.m., and it departs at 9a.m. sharp from Linden Park.

Linden Park is located at the intersection of Vermont Street and Linden Boulevard, 1962 Linden Blvd # 84, Brooklyn, NY 11207, and is accessible by the 3 and L trains.

Bike East is free and open to the public. Register at https://www.bikeeast.org/.

All registered participants will receive a free tee shirt.





