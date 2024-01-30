Dan Harris Brings An Evening of Mindfulness + Music to Symphony Space

Dan Harris, host of the chart-topping Ten Percent Happier podcast, has announced that he will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of his first book, the runaway bestseller “10% Happier,” with an evening of mindfulness and music—all in the style of a late night show. The show will take place on March 28, 2024 at Symphony Space in New York City.

“An Evening With Dan Harris and Mates of State: Celebrating 10 years of 10% Happier” will have guest appearances from some of today's greatest meditation teachers—plus some surprises as well. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a VIP guided meditation and Q&A with Dan.

Throughout the evening, house band Mates of State, who were featured in the original book, will play songs and banter with Dan. Mates of State are a married couple, Jason and Kori, who write and perform music with anthemic melodies and exuberant harmonies in total collaboration using only keyboards, drums and their voices. They garnered a rabid following from a decade and a half of near constant touring, performing all over the world, including runs with NPR’s This American Life, The Postal Service, The Strokes, Jimmy Eat World, and Death Cab for Cutie.

Tickets to “An Evening With Dan Harris and Mates of State: Celebrating 10 years of 10% Happier” go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10:00 AM ET via Click Here. Limited VIP packages are also available and include premium reserved seating, early entry, an exclusive meet & greet, an intimate pre-show meditation guided by Dan Harris, and a copy of The 10% Happier 10th Anniversary Edition.

As Dan explained, “Many of us chase happiness as a solo pursuit. We meditate and exercise alone. When we see a shrink, we talk about ourselves. But happiness is actually a team sport. The Buddha himself repeatedly spoke of the importance of community. Hence this party at Symphony Space. We’ll meditate, make jokes, play tunes. I’ve always wanted to be a late night host, but I’m somewhat worried no one will show up, so do me a solid and buy a ticket.”

An author, podcaster, and entrepreneur, Dan Harris worked as an anchor and correspondent for ABC News for 21 years, hosting such shows as Nightline and the Weekend editions of Good Morning America. Dan has reported from all over the planet, covering wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and producing investigative reports in Haiti, Cambodia, and the Amazon. After having a nationally televised panic attack on Good Morning America, Dan discovered meditation and then wrote the best-selling book “10% Happier” as a way to encourage fellow skeptics to give the practice a shot. Dan then launched a meditation app, wrote a second book, and started a podcast where he interviews celebrities, entrepreneurs, authors, scientists, and meditation teachers about how to do life better. For more on the Ten Percent Happier podcast visit TenPercent.com/podcast. The 10% Happier 10th Anniversary Edition goes on sale March 5, 2024.