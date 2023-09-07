Dan DeLuca, Sally Struthers, Jen Cody & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the cast of the regional premiere of Tootsie. Directed by Larry Raben, Tootsie begins performances on September 28, 2023, with an official opening on September 30, 2023, and runs through October 29, 2023 on the Ogunquit Playhouse mainstage (10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME). Tickets are available now by clicking here.



Tootsie will star Dan DeLuca (The Nutty Professor, Ogunquit), Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Reed Campbell (From Here to Eternity, Bullets Over Broadway, Ogunquit), Jen Cody (Spamalot, Elf, Ogunquit), Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Anthony Festa (Beautiful, Billy Elliot, Ogunquit) and Ogunquit Playhouse veteran Sally Struthers as ‘Rita Marshall’. This is Struthers’s 23rd show at Ogunquit Playhouse, where she was most recently seen in Young Frankenstein and White Christmas.



The cast will also include Kaleigh Cronin, Kyle Laing, Naomi Kakuk, Heather Jane Rolff, Reese Britts, Mike Dikegoros, Nicole Fragala, Rory Furey-King, Juliana Lamia, Lexi Baldachino, Anthony Garcia, Austin Wong Harper, Kal Kalil, Trent Kidd, Destini Hendricks and Kevin Ivey-Morrison.



Tootsie is the Tony Award-winning laugh-out-loud love letter to musical theatre. The celebrated 1982 film is adapted for the stage by taking struggling actor Michael Dorsey out of the world of daytime television and into the realm of Broadway with even more poignant and hilarious results.



Tootsie has music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbeck (The Band’s Visit), and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Shucked), directed by Larry Raben (Mamma Mia, Ogunquit); with choreography by Jennifer Rias (Spamalot, Ogunquit), and music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (The Sound of Music). Tootsie has scenic design by Christine Peters (Associate, Some Like It Hot), lighting design by Richard Latta (Singin’ In The Rain, Ogunquit), costume design by Tony Award Winner William Ivey Long (Tootsie) with additional costumes by Molly Walz (Million Dollar Quartet, Ogunquit), sound design by Kevin Heard (In & Of Itself), wig/hair & make-up design by Roxanne De Luna (Singin’ In The Rain, Ogunquit), vocal and incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), dance arrangements by David Chase (The Music Man), orchestrations by Simon Hale (Girl From North Country), and casting by Arc Casting, Mark Brandon, CSA. Sean Francis Patrick (Spamalot, Cabaret, Ogunquit) is the production stage manager.



Tootsie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com



Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2023 season runs May 11 through October 29, with five mainstage shows, two Ogunquit Playhouse at The Music Hall offerings, and more. Currently in performances is the American premiere of The Da Vinci Code. Single tickets for Tootsie are available now. For more information, visit Click Here.





About Ogunquit Playhouse:



For 91 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experiences. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination within a destination for vacationers from around the world. Visit Click Here and follow @ogunquitplayhouse on all social media platforms.

