Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation To Start Ovation Strings Program at Madison Square Boys & Girls Club

The Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation (DJMMF) will be starting an Ovation Strings Program at the Bronx, NY Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in September 2024.

The violin classes taught through the auspices of DJMMFwill further the mission of The Madison Square Boys & Girls Club to bring life-enhancing opportunities to disadvantaged youth. Learn more about the work of The Madison Square Boys & Girls Club by visiting their website at https://www.madisonsquare.org

The Madison Square Boys & Girls Club Foundation's sole purpose is to raise funds to support the mission of The Madison Square Boys & Girls Club to save and enhance the lives of New York City boys and girls who by reason of economic or social factors are most in need of its services.

The DJMMF creates extraordinary musical experiences to bring inspiration, music education, and support to youth of every age and skill level. Enriching young lives and empowering them to unleash their creative potential through the arts!

"I started learning the violin as a child, and I have seen the amazing gift it has been for me in countless ways my whole life. It is thrilling for me that we will have the opportunity of offering this new violin program, taught by expert teacher Monica Krausz, to ten underserved children of The Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx, NY. We are very grateful for our donors who have made this possible, and for the Boys and Girls Club's support. We know this will be a life-changing experience for these children." - Daisy Jopling

The Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation is a 501c-3 organization whose mission is to bring together world class musicians with students of all levels to teach, inspire and mentor them to unleash their creative potential through the arts.

The official website for the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation may be found at https://daisyjoplingfoundation.org