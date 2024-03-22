Da'Vine Joy Randolph Circling Pharrell Williams Movie Musical Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Da’Vine Joy Randolph is in talks to join a new movie musical at Universal from Pharrell Williams. Kelvin Harrison Jr. is attached to star.

Deadline reports that Tick, Tick...BOOM! writer Steven Levenson and Martin Hayes are penning the script for the coming-of-age musical. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry is set to helm the feature.

The movie musical is set in Virginia Beach in 1977. It will reportedly draw inspiration from Williams' childhood when he grew up in the city's Atlantis Apartments.

Kelvin Harris, Jr. will be seen in the upcoming prequel to The Lion King. He was also seen in the Peter Dinklage-led Cyrano movie musical and as B.B.King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. Other films include in Waves, Luce, It Comes At Night and Monsters And Men.

Pharrell Williams is known for his chart-topping single "Happy." He has composed music for the Despicable Me films and Hidden Figures. As a music producer, he has worked with artists like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, a Philadelphia native made her Broadway debut in Ghost, which earned her a Tony nomination. She recently won an Oscar for her performance in The Holdovers. She has also been seen on screen in Only Murders in the Building, The Idol, and more.