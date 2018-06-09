DVR Alert: Rodgers and Hammerstein Will Be Featured On CBS Sunday Morning Tomorrow; Watch a Sneak Peek!

CBS Sunday Morning will feature a segment on the legendary Broadway composing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II on Tony Awards Sunday morning, June 10th, 2018.

It's no puzzlement that Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II have cemented themselves as one of Broadway's greatest songwriting teams. CBS Sunday Morning's Mo Rocca whistles a happy tune to some of the timeless works that are still performed all over the country today and on Broadway. The segment will take a look at a few of our favorite things with the help of author Todd Purdum, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Ted Chapin, Chief Creative Officer of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, now on Broadway, is the recipient of 11 Tony Award nominations.

Oklahoma!, their first groundbreaking collaboration, is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year.

Watch a sneak peek of Kelli O'Hara talking about Rodgers & Hammerstein from the CBS Sunday Morning piece below:

The episode airs Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 9:00 am to 10:30 am Eastern, 7:00 am to 9:30 am Pacific.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You