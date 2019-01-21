DVR Alert: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, And Courtney Reed Head To Food Network WINNER CAKE ALL

On January 21, theatre fans can tune in to the Food Network for a fresh-baked Broadway princess cake-off on a new competition series, Winner Cake All!

Some of Broadway's favorite princesses including Broadway's 'Cinderella' Laura Osnes, Broadway's original 'Belle' Susan Egan, and Aladdin's 'Princess Jasmine' Courtney Reed will see if the bakers can concoct a creation fit for Broadway royalty.

To mark the third year of the live concert series, Broadway Princess Party, the actresses are looking for a special cake to celebrate! The winning baking team will win $10,000 and will have their creation served at the third anniversary of the Broadway Princess Party!

The episode titled, "It's a Broadway Princess Party," will air on the Food Network, January 21, at 10PM ET.

Chef Giada De Laurentiis is overseeing the competition as four bakers create themed displays that will take the cake at some of the hottest openings and celebrity events happening right now. Tune in to see plenty of famous faces, towering cakes and mind-bowling edible art come to life.

Related Articles