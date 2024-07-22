DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern To Launch National Tour & Extends NYC Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The live theatrical production DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern will soon launch a National Tour and a new block of tickets for the New York Production at Stage 42 in New York City through April 2025.

Due to a groundswell of demand, plans are underway to launch the U.S. National Tour in cities across the country beginning May 2025 with the full list of tour cities to be announced at a later date. San Diego Comic-Con attendees will also get a sneak peek at what's to come from the production with the official DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern San Diego Comic-Con panel, taking place Sunday, July 28 at 11am PT in Room 32AB. The panel will see creators David Carpenter and Sarah Davis Reynolds, joined by special guests, discuss how they translated the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game® into a theatrical production, celebrate 50 years of D&D and give a glimpse at the future of the production with the U.S. tour. Critical Role’s Taliesin Jaffe will serve as the panel’s moderator.



Previews for the New York Production at Stage 42 began April 19, 2024, and the quest officially launched on Sunday, May 5, 2024. TimeOut calls DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, “Unexpected & Fun! Whether or not you know much about D&D going in, it's an adventuring party you won't want to miss!” Rolling Stone raves the show is “charming, with surprisingly deep layers of technical storytelling that manages to engage even those who’d never even dreamt of picking up fantasy roleplay.” Nerdist adds, "It's clear that The Twenty-Sided Tavern is filling exactly the gap that it spotted from afar. Dungeons & Dragons fans are hungry to take their experience from the tabletop to a room full of like-minded people ready to participate in a game they know and love. The experience is rip-roaring funny and creates a wonderful evening dedicated to the magic, beauty, power, and connection that fans create when given the right space to do so.”



At DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter flows like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Buttheadand more, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you love but bigger and better than ever.



Tickets to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern are on sale through April 29,2025 via thetwentysidedtavern.com, telecharge.com, or by calling 800-447-7400. Adventurers curious to learn more can join the community via Discord.

Photo credit: Bronwen Sharp