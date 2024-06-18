DON'T COMPROMISE YOURSELF: THE VERY BEST OF MARY BRIDGET DAVIES to be Released This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies’ (A Night with Janis Joplin) will release a new studio album Don’t Compromise Yourself: The Very Best of Mary Bridget Davies. The album will be available on wide release beginning June 21, 2024.

The three-part solo album includes selections written by legendary songwriter Jerry Ragovoy, including Janis Joplin classics; original songs written by TJ Armand and Mark Berman for Davies from a new play inspired by Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own; and a reissue of Davies’ Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy.

Recorded at Power Station NYC, part one of Don’t Compromise Yourself features live, acoustic renderings of such seminal hits as “Piece of My Heart,” and “Cry Baby,” and the titular track “Don’t Compromise Yourself,” which Jerry Ragovoy wrote for Joplin, but which she never got to record due to her untimely death.

The release of the album will be commemorated with a livestream event at the historic Power Station NYC. The livestream event date will be announced in coming weeks.

A link to the album is available here. Don’t Compromise Yourself: The Very Best of Mary Bridget Davies will be available on all digital platforms on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Davies will also be reprising her performance of Joplin in A Night with Janis Joplin this August in the West End at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre (Portugal Street), from August 21-September 28, 2024. It has been a decade since A Night with Janis Joplin was performed on Broadway, for which Davies earned raves and a Tony Award nomination.

Following her West End run, Davies will launch the US leg of her “Don’t Compromise Yourself” tour, with dates and venues to be announced.