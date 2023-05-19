DJ Greg Caz, The Afro-Latineers & More Set for Queens Rising At The Queens Night Market

On Saturday, June 3, Queens Rising will bring programming to the Queens Night Market featuring an all-Queens artist lineup! The Queens Night Market, held at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens was recently ranked #9 in the New York Times "The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City 2023."

The lineup will include DJ Greg Caz, the Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center, Allen Gogarty, The Afro-Latineers, and Jennah Vox, as well as speakers from Queens Rising and its sponsors. Performances will run from 5:00pm to 11:45pm, with the market closing at midnight. The Queens Night Market vendors will be out in full force, serving up affordable food from around the world.

Queens Rising thanks the Queens Night Market, in particular founder John Wang, for this continued partnership.

"Greg Caz is the premier DJ bringing the sounds of Brazilian samba to dancefloors everywhere. Not only is he one half of the best Brazilian influenced DJ night in New York City, Brazilian Beat Brooklyn, he is also bringing the music...by releasing records full of these Brazilian beat nuggets." -CulturesOfSoul.com

Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center's (KTMDC's) professional dance troupe performs a diverse repertoire of purely authentic traditional Korean dance throughout the U.S. and in Korea. Their members have all individually won dance competitions, and are actively engaged in teaching and performing dance. The troupe performs for cultural and educational events, as well as private functions. Some of the places they have performed include: Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, CitiField, Ellis Island, Metropolitan Museum, Egg Theater in Albany, United Nations, French and Italian embassies, and many universities.

Allen Gogarty, a folk singer and staple of New York City's Irish music community, will bring both traditional and nontraditional Irish folk tunes to the Queens Night Market. Allen received lifesaving care from Northwell Health, Queens Risings' title sponsor after a recent major medical incident, and Queens Rising is thrilled to bring him to the Night Market stage. "The gift of life has been handed back to me," Gogarty said. "It's something that we take for granted that I won't ever take for granted again."

The Afro-Latineers specialize in Latin Jazz with West African rhythms. Ike Sturm, Music Director for Jazz at Saint Peter's Church, said "The performance by 'Sabor & The Afro-Latineers' was a bright and energetic point in our program, playing with a tight groove and uplifting spirit."

Jennah Vox is a singer from Queens with a sound that's a cross between Adele and Amy Winehouse. Her powerful voice fills up any venue and space she performs in. She draws her influence from neo-soul and spoken word and her songs are deeply emotional pulling from past relationships as she turns challenges of the heart into redemptive art.