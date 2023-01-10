Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DEEP Arts to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

This grant will support the new family musical LIKAH!

Jan. 10, 2023  
DEEP Arts has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000. This grant will support the new family musical LIKAH! This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced this morning by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as LIKAH! with DEEP Arts strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

"On behalf of the entire LIKAH! Team, we are delighted and honored for the significant recognition and support from The National Endowment for the Arts," said DEEP Arts Executive Artistic Director Deborah Haber. "LIKAH! is about the joy of discovery, the love of family, and ...the unexpected loss of someone dear. LIKAH! recognizes the importance of developing comforting and uplifting support tools, opening a door to find a new beginning. LIKAH! does this with a twinkle, a toe tapping song (or more), and a promise...there will always be a shiny new day! Our hope is that LIKAH!'s enchanting spirit will encourage and inspire. "

THANK YOU! NEA for believing in LIKAH!"



