DEATH DROP Starring RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Alum Delays US Premiere

The show was originally set to premiere in June, but has been pushed to September.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Death Drop, the hilarious smash-hit all drag murder mystery, has announced new production dates for its eagerly anticipated US premiere.

The production, which has played three runs in London’s West End, toured the UK, and inspired a sequel, will now begin performances on Wednesday, September 20 and open Monday, October 2, 2023 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

According to a spokesperson, the new dates are due to scheduling issues. 


Death Drop is written by drag artist and comedian Holly Stars, based on an original idea by Christopher D. Clegg and directed by Jesse Jones.

The US premiere of Death Drop will star "RuPaul's Drag Race" royalty Jujubee as Summer Raines and Willam as Shazza, Shuga Cain ("RuPaul's Drag Race," Seven Deadly Sins) as Lady Rosebud von Fistenberg, Peachez Iman Cummings ("Worst Cooks in America") as Morgan Pierce, Wang Newton (Sacred Wounds) as Phil Maker and Holly Stars (Death Drop, "Holly Stars: Inspirational") as the Bottomly Sisters. Kiki Ball-Change ("The Wendy Williams Show," "Real Housewives of New York") will serve as understudy. Additional casting will be announced soon.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

Scenic designer is Justin Williams. Costume designer is Isobel Pellow. Lighting designer is Jack Weir. Sound designer is Beth Duke. Wig designer is Florencia Melone. Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor (Summoning Sylvia) will serve as Dramaturgs. Composers are Nicola Dempsey and Rosie Dempsey. Vocal Supervisor is Jacob Yates.

Production Manager is Tinc Productions. General Management is by KGM Theatrical.

Death Drop will be produced by TuckShop, Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Peter Stern, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, Andres Martinez, Marc David Levine, Scott Johnson, M&E Productions, Bryan McCaffrey, Kyle Valentine and Michael McCrary. Cody Lassen serves as Executive Producer.
 
Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com. Ticket holders for cancelled performances should return to point of purchase for rescheduling or refunds. 



