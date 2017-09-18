DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Mike Faist to Guest Star on NBC's LAW & ORDER: SVU

Mike Faist, the Tony Award-nominated actor starring in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, will guest star in the upcoming 19th season of LAW & ORDER: SVU on NBC. The episode, scheduled to air later this Fall, features Faist as a young man struggling with the long-ago disappearance of his sister. The Season 19 premiere of "SVU" airs Wednesday, Sep. 27 at 9pm on NBC.

Faist is best known for originating the role of Connor Murphy in the Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, a performance for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Faist also originated the role of Morris Delancey in Disney's Newsies.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," now in its 19th season, is the longest-running primetime drama currently on television. This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

Related Articles