Dear Evan Hansen is heading to New York Comic-Con. The Tony winning Broadway musical was announced for an event featuring current cast members and the creative team.

The panel, titled "You Will Be Found": Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, will bring current Broadway cast members (including Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Evan Hansen) and creative team members from the groundbreaking hit show as they discuss responsibly bringing the mental health conversation to Broadway, being one of the first musicals to authentically tackle the complicated world of social media, and balancing the show's challenging themes with its humor.

The panel takes place on Friday, October 4 from 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM in Room 1A10.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen HayesAwards.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles