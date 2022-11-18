DARLING GRENADINE Cast Recording Will Be Released Digitally Today
The off-Broadway cast starred Adam Kantor, Emily Walton, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mike Nappi, Aury Krebs, and Matt Dallal.
Darling Grenadine, the original musical with book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, has received a studio cast recording to be released November 18th on all digital platforms.
The intimate, contemporary love story had its NYC premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company's Roundabout Underground in 2020, directed by Michael Berresse, where it played a sold-out run, with an extension cut short by the pandemic.
The off-Broadway cast starring Adam Kantor, Emily Walton, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mike Nappi, Aury Krebs, and Matt Dallal reunited to make the album, produced by Grammy-winner Dean Sharenow, Daniel Zaitchik, and Brad Blume, with orchestrations by Matt Moisey, and music direction & additional arrangements by David Gardos.
When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.
DANIEL ZAITCHIK is a lyricist, composer & bookwriter, and a singer-songwriter/recording artist. His other theatre projects include Picnic at Hanging Rock (book, music, lyrics), The Costume (book, music, lyrics), and Suprema (with playwright Jordan Harrison). His work has been developed and produced at Lincoln Center Theater, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, New Dramatists, Ars Nova, Marriott Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, NAMT, and others. Honors include the 2017 Kleban Prize for most promising musical theatre lyricist, the Frederick Loewe Award, and the Georgia Bogarduz Holof Lyricist Award. The Roundabout Underground production of Darling Grenadine was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards honoree in the category of Outstanding New Off Broadway Musical. The 2019 Marriott Theatre production was a Jeff Award nominee for Best New Musical. As a singer-songwriter, Zaitchik has played venues across the country. His 2020 album Natural History is a collection of songs inspired by the natural world, and his next solo album Public Fruit Trees of Los Angeles will be released December 9th. Zaitchik is represented by A3 Artists, The Shuman Company, and Kobalt Music Publishing.
