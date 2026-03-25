DANCE PARADE NYC to Present 20th Annual Celebration of Dance and Advocacy in May

Dance Parade New York, the city's largest celebration of dance and movement diversity, will present its 20th Annual Dance Parade and Festival, returning to the streets this May under the jubilant theme "The Beat Goes On."

For two decades, Dance Parade has brought together 10,000+ dancers, DJs, and live bands representing more than 150 dance organizations and 100+ styles - from ballet to bhangra, salsa to street styles - creating an explosion of color, rhythm, and freedom through the heart of Manhattan. The day culminates with DanceFest in Tompkins Square Park, which hosts several stages for performances and dance classes in a wide variety of genres, inviting thousands to mix, mingle, and continue celebrating the art we love, all free and open to the public.

The parade kicks off at noon at West 17th Street and Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Avenue), with moving choreographies headed south through the Flatiron and Greenwich Village neighborhoods. Turning east on Eighth Street, the procession passes through Astor Place and the Grandstand at Saint Marks, where each group performs for 40 seconds before concluding in Tompkins Square Park for DanceFest.

As a nonprofit, Dance Parade Inc. has also been at the forefront of dancer rights and cultural advocacy - leading the repeal of the Cabaret Law (2017), championing the creation of the NYC Office of Nightlife, and helping drive 2024's City of Yes zoning reforms. For decades, New York City's "Cabaret Law" restricted social dancing in restaurants and clubs without a special license, effectively banning dancing in thousands of small venues. The organization's ongoing advocacy helped overturn these outdated laws, allowing dance and live performance to legally thrive once again across the five boroughs.

"Our theme 'The Beat Goes On' reflects both our resilience and our freedom to express ourselves through dance," said Greg Miller, Executive Director of Dance Parade New York. "As we celebrate twenty years, we continue to advocate for inclusive nightlife laws, expand our dance education programs in schools and senior centers, and honor the power of community that keeps New York moving."