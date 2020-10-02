DACAMERA Announces Virtual Fall Season Featuring Tyshawn Sorey, Julia Bullock + ICEensemble, and More

DACAMERA has announced its Fall 2020 schedule of online concerts, curated by Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg.

DACAMERA has announced its Fall 2020 schedule of online concerts, curated by Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg. All concert streams are free with registration at dacamera.com, and begin at 8 pm Eastern time. Each will remain available to view for one week. All are safely produced, observing social distancing and health protocols.

As previously announced, the season begins with DACAMERA's Gala Opening Night Livestream on Friday, October 2. Featuring an array of celebrated soloists from around the world, the evening will exemplify the diversity of musical styles, expressive virtuosity and innovation that have come to define DACAMERA. The distinguished Opening Night performers are flutist Claire Chase, guitarist Sharon Isbin, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, Latin jazz percussionist Pedrito Martinez, jazz pianist James Francies, and cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton.

Opening weekend also brings the launch of a new online series, Visions of a Century. These premiere broadcasts of DACMERA's critically-lauded multidisciplinary productions illuminate connections between music, art, literature, and contemporary thought. These handsome videos from DACAMERA's archives, captured with multiple cameras and high-quality audio, have never been available to view until now.

First in the series is Messiaen's Visions de l'Amen, performed by Sarah Rothenberg and Marilyn Nonken, pianos, with lighting by MacArthur "Genius" grant winner Jennifer Tipton, Saturday, October 3.

Further Visions of a Century presentations this fall include the St. Lawrence String Quartet in Steve Reich's Different Trains, with video by Mihai Cucu and lighting by Jennifer Tipton (October 30); and Tyshawn Sorey's Perle Noire, a tribute to Josephine Baker conceived by Peter Sellars with spoken text by poet Claudia Rankine, performed by composer/percussionist/pianist Sorey with soprano Julia Bullock and ICEensemble (December 11).

Also making its debut this fall: Hearing Color, Seeing Time: DACAMERA at The Menil Collection. This new online series of livestreams presents top artists performing specially curated repertoire in the galleries of Houston's Menil Collection, a Renzo Piano-designed museum that is home to superlative collections of African, Ancient, Byzantine, Contemporary, Medieval, Modern, Pacific Island, and Surrealist art, among others. Each Hearing Color, Seeing Time program includes discussions of the art and music connections. In the first program, Sarah Rothenberg performs music by Ravel in dialogue with a major painting by Abstract pioneer Helen Frankenthaler (October 20).

In the second Hearing Color, Seeing Time program, Rothenberg performs Morton Feldman's sublime late work Palais de Mari, surrounded by ancient objects from the era that inspired Feldman's composition (November 17). In the third, star flutist Claire Chase performs in The Menil Collection's Cy Twombly Gallery, playing recent works by Marcos Balter, Suzanne Farrin, Felipe Lara, and Erik Ulman, who had a friendship with the painter (December 8).

The season also boasts online recitals by jazz saxophonist Miguel Zenón with pianist Luis Perdomo in a livestream from New York's Jazz Gallery (October 16); pianist/composer Conrad Tao in an exciting program taped at Tanglewood (November 10), and Avery Fisher Prize-winning clarinetist Anthony McGill with pianist Gloria Chien in works of Brahms and Weber (November 21). And on the first evening of winter, baritone Tyler Duncan sings Schubert's immortal Winterreise, accompanied by Sarah Rothenberg (December 21).

As noted, all concerts will stream free of charge; to register to view, visit dacamera.com.

