Cynthia Erivo is Doing Her Own Stunts & Singing Live in the WICKED Movie

Cynthia Erivo won't need a stunt double to "defy gravity" in the Wicked film.

The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner, who plays Elphaba in the two-part Wicked movie, revealed on the TODAY Show this morning that she does her own stunts and is singing live in the film.

"To play this role has been one of the roles of a lifetime, to be honest. It's very exciting and fun and wild and heart-wrenching. I'm doing all my own stunts and singing live."

Erivo stars alongside Ariana Grande in the highly-anticipated screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh also star in the Jon M. Chu-directed movie musical.

Elphaba's magical capabilities are expected to play a big role in the expanded film version of Wicked, with early footage showing the character flying above Oz and being trained to use her powers by Madame Morrible.

Erivo, who currently is starring in her "passion project," Drift, went on to reveal to Hoda Kotb what she looks for while choosing film roles.

"When I walk into a project, I want to know that I care. I want to care about the person I'm playing. I want to care about the people that I'm playing with. I want to care about who I'm working with," she continued. "That requires being focused and breathing and letting fear pass by."

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27, 2024, with the second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

Photo: Scott Suchman

Watch the TODAY Show interview here:



