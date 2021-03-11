Cynthia Erivo Will Appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Friday

Nationally syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announced the lineup of guests appearing on the show the week of March 15-19, including Tony winner Cynthia Erivo!

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

She was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2020 for her work in "Harriet." She currently stars in "Genius: Aretha" as Aretha Franklin.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Guests for Next Week

Monday, March 15 - Kelly and Ryan speak with "Card Sharks" host Joel McHale about the film "Happily." Also, "Live" celebrates National Crafting Month with a series of craft-centered segments, beginning with spring gardening crafts from lifestyle expert DANNY SEO

Tuesday, March 16 - Entrepreneur MARK CUBAN returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Shark Tank," and MONICA MANGIN shares ideas for "tie-dye crafting."

Wednesday, March 17 - Kelly and Ryan interview actor Anthony Mackie about the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Plus, "fun with green crafts on St. Patrick's Day" from lifestyle expert Amy Goodman.

Thursday, March 18 - Jenny McCarthy talks about the singing competition show "The Masked Singer." Also, MONICA MANGIN returns with "bargains for $20 and under."

Friday, March 19 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with actress Cynthia Erivo and discuss the series "Aretha," and "Live" wraps up the National Crafting Month series with a segment on "easy Easter crafts" from DIY expert DAYNA ISOM JOHNSON.

