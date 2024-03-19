Cynthia Erivo & More to be Featured in New York Philharmonic 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Philharmonic has revealed its 2024–25 season, which will include 13 World, US, and New York Premieres. Following the conclusion of Jaap van Zweden’s tenure as Music Director, NY Phil musicians and several leading artists have been invited to curate subscription concerts and complementary events.

In the 2024–25 season the NY Phil looks ahead to its future as Gustavo Dudamel — who will become the Orchestra’s Music Director Designate in the 2025–26 season, and then will become the Orchestra’s Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music and Artistic Director in 2026– 27 — conducts three weeks of subscription programs. Also, for the first time Dudamel leads the New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer.

The Philharmonic explores programming from a variety of musical perspectives. Pianist Yuja Wang, the NY Phil’s Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence for the 2024–25 season, appears in contexts that reflect her musical interests, including her first NY Phil appearances in which she leads the Orchestra from the piano. The Orchestra also presents concerts focusing on thematic collaborations with Artistic Partners: New York Philharmonic musicians have curated a program centering on the Orchestra’s legacy and its current priorities; concerts exploring Afromodernism are complemented by an event curated and performed by the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE); John Adams, one of America’s leading composer-conductors, crafts two programs that together revel in American vistas; and Nathalie Stutzmann examines the presence and absence of the human voice in orchestral music.

The Orchestra celebrates the milestone anniversaries of two seminal French composers — former NY Phil Music Director Pierre Boulez and Maurice Ravel; marks notable anniversaries of iconic movies with live-to-film performances of their soundtracks; and deploys the multimedia capabilities of David Geffen Hall by juxtaposing a 20th-century masterpiece with an award- winning animated film.

NY Phil President & CEO Gary Ginstling said: “The 2024–25 season is a time of innovation and experimentation at the New York Philharmonic. We will not only continue to unveil works by new composers through an active commissioning program — we will collaborate with artistic partners ranging from our extraordinary NY Phil Musicians, who have curated a subscription program, to New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, who will curate our Kravis Nightcap events. And we will take an exciting step toward the Gustavo Dudamel era by introducing him to tens of thousands of New Yorkers in his Concerts in the Parks debut.”

GUSTAVO DUDAMEL RETURNS FOR MULTIWEEK RESIDENCY

In the 2024–25 season Gustavo Dudamel — who will become the NY Phil’s Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music and Artistic Director in the 2026–27 season, after serving as Music Director Designate in 2025–26 — leads three weeks of subscription concerts comprising iconic touchstones of the repertoire plus the World Premiere of an NY Phil commission. In addition, the Orchestra introduces its future musical leader to New Yorkers across the boroughs through his debut on the Concerts in the Parks.

Dudamel — who has to date conducted the NY Phil in 29 concerts, beginning with his November 2007 debut — leads the Orchestra in the following subscription programs:

Varèse’s Amériques (which the Philharmonic has performed only three times before, most recently in 2010); Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand and Piano Concerto in G major, both performed by Yuja Wang, the 2024–25 season’s Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence; and Gershwin’s An American in Paris (which the NY Phil, conducted by Walter Damrosch, premiered in 1928); March 13–16, 2025. (The performances are part of the NY Phil’s exploration of Ravel on the 150th anniversary of his birth.)

Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements (the first work that the New York Philharmonic ever commissioned — the Orchestra also performed its World Premiere); the World Premiere of an NY Phil commission by composer and vocalist Kate Soper, who marks her NY Phil debut as the soprano soloist in the performances; and Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 11; May 22–24 and 27, 2025.

Concluding the subscription season, performances of Mahler’s Symphony No. 7;

May 29–June 1, 2025. The concerts mark a continuation of Dudamel’s interpretations of Mahler — himself a former NY Phil Music Director — at the Philharmonic, having previously led the Orchestra in his Symphonies Nos. 5 (January 2009) and 9 (May 2023), as well as in his song cycle Das Lied von der Erde (January 2020). For the first time Dudamel conducts the NY Phil’s Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, in June 2025. The program will be announced at a later date.

13 WORLD, US, AND NEW YORK PREMIERES

Over the course of the 2024–25 season, the NY Phil gives 5 World Premieres, 2 US Premieres, and 6 New York Premieres:

World Premieres:

A new work by Augusta Read Thomas, September 19 and 21, 2024, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, for the program curated by the Orchestra’s musicians; Ken- David Masur (NY Phil subscription debut) conducts

A new work for violin and orchestra by Nico Muhly, March 6–8, 2025, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and featuring Renaud Capuçon as soloist; Marin Alsop conducts

A new work for cello and orchestra by Thomas Larcher, April 3–5, 2025, co- commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, Bayerische Rundfunk Munich, and Vienna Symphony Orchestra and featuring Alisa Weilerstein as soloist; Nikolaj Szeps- Znaider conducts

A new work by Jessie Montgomery, April 9–11, 2025, co-commissioned by the New York Philharmonic — part of Project 19, the NY Phil’s women-only composing initiative commemorating the ratification of the 19th amendment — with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic, and the Netherlands Broadcasting Organization AVROTROS; Jakub Hrůša conducts

A new work by Kate Soper, May 22–24 and 27, 2025, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and featuring Soper (NY Phil debut) as the soprano soloist; Gustavo Dudamel conducts US Premieres:

• Matthias Pintscher’s Neharot, October 10 and 13, 2024; Pintscher himself conducts • Dai Fujikura’s Entwine, November 27 and November 29–December 1, 2024; Kazuki Yamada (NY Phil debut) conducts New York Premieres:

John Williams’s original score to Jaws, September 26–28, 2024; Anthony Parnther conducts (New York Premiere of score performed live to film)

A new work for cello and orchestra by Nathalie Joachim, October 17 and 18, 2024, co- commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, Spoleto Festival USA, Orchestre Métropolitain, and the Chautauqua Institution and featuring Seth Parker Woods (NY Phil debut) as soloist; Thomas Wilkins conducts

Luca Francesconi’s Duende: The Dark Notes, October 31–November 2, 2024, featuring violinist Leila Josefowicz as soloist; Susanna Mälkki conducts

Gabriella Smith’s Lost Coast, November 14 and 16, 2024, featuring cellist Gabriel Cabezas (NY Phil subscription debut) as soloist; John Adams conducts

John Corigliano’s Triathlon, March 26, 27, and 29, 2025, featuring saxophonist Timothy McAllister (NY Phil debut) as soloist; Leonard Slatkin conducts

Kevin Puts’s The Brightness of Light, May 16–18, 2025, featuring soprano Renée Fleming and tenor Rod Gilfry (NY Phil subscription debut) as soloists; Juanjo Mena conducts

YUJA WANG Named The Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence Yuja Wang has been named The Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence for the 2024–25 season. The acclaimed pianist performs varied repertoire in orchestral programs.

Yuja Wang leads the Orchestra from the piano in a program that includes Janáček’s Capriccio for Piano Left Hand and Winds, Stravinsky’s Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments, and the original jazz-band version of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue; January 23–25, 2025.

Yuja Wang also appears as soloist in Ravel’s two piano concertos on the same concert: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand and Piano Concerto in G major, March 13–16, 2025, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. These performances — part of the NY Phil’s 2024–25 season celebration of the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth — mark her first NY Phil performances of any works by the French composer.

Yuja Wang has a longstanding association with the New York Philharmonic, having appeared with the Orchestra as soloist in more than 30 concerts, beginning with her NY Phil debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival in July 2006. In addition to her regular appearances in New York City, performing repertoire ranging from Mozart and Brahms to Tan Dun and Magnus Lindberg, Yuja Wang has also appeared with the NY Phil on tour, including twice in Tokyo — in November 2006, led by then Music Director Lorin Maazel, and in March 2018, led by then Music Director Designate Jaap van Zweden — as well as in Beijing and Taipei.

SEASON EXPLORATIONS WITH ARTISTIC PARTNERS

The New York Philharmonic collaborates with Artistic Partners to embark on several season explorations, reflecting a wide variety of genres and composers.

Evolving Legacy, with NY Phil Musicians

New York Philharmonic musicians were invited to act as an Artistic Partner, curating a program that reflects their virtuosity and varied musical interests, and also celebrates the Orchestra’s illustrious history.

The September 19 and 21, 2024, concerts — conducted by Ken-David Masur (in his NY Phil subscription debut), son of the late NY Phil Music Director Emeritus Kurt Masur — open with the World Premiere of an NY Phil commission by Augusta Read Thomas. The Orchestra has performed Thomas’s work for more than 30 years, including the World Premiere of Wind Dance (July 1990) and the World Premiere of Gathering Paradise: Emily Dickinson Settings, an NY Phil commission led by then Music Director Lorin Maazel (September 2004).

The musician-curated program also includes three works that touch on the legacy of Gustav Mahler as composer, arranger, programmer, and NY Phil Music Director (1909–11): Blumine, from Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, Titan; Mahler’s orchestration of movements he selected from J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suites; and the Prelude to Act II of Richard Strauss’s Guntram, a lesser-known work of that composer’s repertoire, which Mahler — a champion of Strauss’s music as well as his friend — programmed and conducted on an NY Phil concert in March 1910.

Rounding out the program are two works by musicians with historical connections to the NY Phil, including Harlem by Ellington, whose works the Orchestra has performed in more than 150 concerts since 1933, and who conducted the Orchestra twice in 1965. The Philharmonic also performs Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber, which the Orchestra premiered in 1944, one of the five Hindemith works the NY Phil premiered; the composer appeared with the Orchestra as conductor (including leading the World Premiere of his Organ Concerto in 1963) and violist (in the New York Premiere of his Viola Concerto in 1937).

Afromodernism, with International Contemporary Ensemble

The Philharmonic examines music of the African diaspora in America from the latter half of the 20th century through the present day, through subscription programming; a performance by Artistic Partner International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), curated by ICE artistic director George Lewis; and a Young People’s Concert.

On October 17 and 18, 2024, the NY Phil gives the New York Premiere of Nathalie Joachim’s new work for cello and orchestra — which it co-commissioned with Spoleto Festival USA, Orchestre Métropolitain, and the Chautauqua Institution — featuring Seth Parker Woods (NY Phil debut) as soloist. The piece was inspired by Black dandyism, a movement, Joachim writes, “that at its core represents an empowered reclaiming of self, an assertion of one’s right to define their own identity, and the freedom to be authentically expressive.” Rounding out the program, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, are Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances; David Baker’s Kosbro; and William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 4, Autochthonous.

As part of the Sound On contemporary music series, on October 20, 2024, multidisciplinary artist collective ICE curates and performs in Composing While Black, Volume II. The concert examines various perspectives of the Afrodiasporic experience with works by contemporary composers Leila Adu-Gilmore, Hannah Kendall, Joshua Uzoigwe, Tebogo Monnakgotla, Jalalu Kalvert-Nelson, and Daniel Kidane. The venue will be announced at a later date. The series was inaugurated with Composing While Black, Volume I, in November 2023, which was held at Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall.

On the Young People’s Concert: The Future Is Unity, October 19, 2024, Thomas Wilkins conducts and co-hosts a program that explores the impact of the African diaspora.

American Vistas, with John Adams

The New York Philharmonic and Artistic Partner John Adams present contrasting examples of the ways in which musical language has represented American landscapes and cityscapes.

On November 14 and 16, 2024, Adams conducts the NY Phil in his own City Noir, inspired by the underbelly of mid-20th-century Los Angeles; the New York Premiere of Gabriella Smith’s Lost Coast, an evocation of the coastlines of Northern California, featuring cellist Gabriel Cabezas (NY Phil subscription debut) as soloist; and Copland’s Quiet City, a rumination on the solitude of nighttime in a big metropolis, featuring NY Phil Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin and NY Phil English horn player Ryan Roberts as soloists.

Adams also curates and conducts a Sound On concert, November 17, 2024, performed by Members of the New York Philharmonic. The venue will be announced at a later date.

John Adams has longstanding ties to the NY Phil, dating back more than 40 years. His On the Transmigration of Souls, a musical response to the events of 9/11 that was co-commissioned and premiered by the Orchestra in September 2002, received three Grammy Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Vocal Echoes, with Nathalie Stutzmann

Artistic Partner Nathalie Stutzmann, music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, curates and conducts two programs bridging the Baroque and Romantic eras. Stutzmann, who had a successful career as a contralto before she became a noted conductor, calls on her dual expertise as a vocalist and programmer to explore the evocation of the voice in instrumental performance.

On January 16, 18, and 19, 2025, Stutzmann leads the NY Phil in The Ring Without Words, former Music Director Lorin Maazel’s arrangement of Wagner’s Ring Cycle for Orchestra. The arrangement — which Maazel assembled in 1987, and which the Philharmonic first performed in November 2000 — is a distillation of the instrumental parts of the Ring Cycle.

On January 17, 2025, at The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Stutzmann leads Members of the New York Philharmonic in a free concert, presented by the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, featuring Baroque music. Details, including the vocal soloist, will be announced at a later date.

MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES

Over the 2024–25 season the New York Philharmonic shines a spotlight on two French composers who transformed the musical landscape and left enduring legacies.

Pierre Boulez Centennial

The New York Philharmonic commemorates the centennial of the late Pierre Boulez (born March 26, 1925), who served as the Orchestra’s Music Director from 1971 to 1977, by reflecting on his multifaceted legacy as a trailblazing composer, conductor, programmer, and luminary of high-level music education.

On October 9, 2024, David Robertson conducts Musicians from the New York Philharmonic and students from the Juilliard Orchestra in Boulez’s Sur Incises at Juilliard’s Peter Jay Sharp Theater in a concert co-presented by the NY Phil and The Juilliard School. The performance honors Boulez’s contributions to esteemed music education institutions, including co-founding the Lucerne Festival Academy in Switzerland. The concert — part of The New Series at Juilliard, which is under the artistic direction of dean and director of the music division David Serkin Ludwig — also features Schoenberg’s Suite, Op. 29, marking the 150th anniversary of the Austrian composer’s birth.

On January 25, 2025, on the Sound On contemporary music series, the NY Phil remounts a Philharmonic program that Boulez curated and conducted in 1975. The repertoire includes selections from Boulez’s Pli selon pli, plus J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Schubert’s Symphony No. 2, Webern’s Symphony, and Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du soldat. David Robertson also conducts this concert, which takes place at the Wu Tsai Theater. The soprano soloist will be announced at a later date.

The New York Philharmonic Archives celebrates Boulez’s centennial with a season-long retrospective exhibition, in the Bruno Walter Gallery on David Geffen Hall’s Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade, focusing on his innovative programming, including his introduction of Rug Concerts and Prospective Encounters, the Orchestra’s first series that brought contemporary music across New York City. The exhibition will include selections from Boulez’s extensive archive of correspondence with his composer peers, as well as corresponding scores, providing a snapshot of the musical movements of the era and how he brought them to the Philharmonic.

Ravel’s 150th Anniversary

The New York Philharmonic commemorates the 150th anniversary of the birth of Maurice Ravel, the French composer and pianist whose music the Orchestra has performed for more than a century. In 2024–25 the NY Phil performs:

La Valse, conducted by Susanna Mälkki, on concerts that also feature the New York Premiere of Luca Francesconi’s Duende: The Dark Notes, featuring violinist Leila Josefowicz as soloist; and Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen; October 31–November 2, 2024.

Piano Concerto for the Left Hand and Piano Concerto in G major, both performed by Yuja Wang and conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, in concerts that also feature Varèse’s Amériques and Gershwin’s An American in Paris; March 13–16, 2025.

Daphnis et Chloé, Ravel’s complete ballet score, conducted by Juanjo Mena and featuring the New York Philharmonic Chorus, directed by Malcolm J. Merriweather; the program begins with the New York Premiere of Kevin Puts’s The Brightness of Light, featuring soprano Renée Fleming and tenor Rod Gilfry (NY Phil subscription debut) as soloists; May 16–18, 2025. SHOSTAKOVICH & KENTRIDGE In the 2024–25 season the New York Philharmonic harnesses David Geffen Hall’s multimedia capabilities to present a 20th-century masterpiece alongside a contemporary animated film commenting on the piece and its composer.

On December 5–7, 2024, the NY Phil performs Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10 accompanied by the animated film Oh To Believe in Another World by South African visual artist and filmmaker William Kentridge. Keri-Lynn Wilson makes her NY Phil debut conducting these concerts, which also feature Shostakovich’s Festive Overture and Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2, performed by NY Phil Concertmaster Frank Huang.

Kentridge’s film traverses four decades in the history of the Soviet Union: from the aftermath of the 1917 revolution to the death of Lenin in 1924, the assassination of Trotsky in 1940, to the death of Stalin in 1953 (the same year Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony — widely understood to be a depiction of the Stalin era — received its World Premiere). Grounded in Shostakovich’s complex relationship with the Soviet Union, the film examines the cultural history of the period with a cast of characters including intellectuals, poets, and artists. In Kentridge’s words, “The form is one of collage, and the larger proposition is that one needs to understand history as a form of collage.”

The Philharmonic gave the US Premiere of Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony in October 1954, conducted by then Music Director Dimitri Mitropoulos, and has since performed the work more than 30 times, most recently in July 2015 at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, led by then Music Director Alan Gilbert. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Shostakovich’s death, on August 9, 1975.

NEW IN 2024–25

The NY Phil presents concerts and formats to reach wider audiences and respond to shifting preferences among concertgoers.

The 2024–25 season’s Kravis Nightcap events, which take place in the Wu Tsai Theater, feature New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, who curates programs that explore music and movement. Peck will perform alongside Musicians from the New York Philharmonic and guest artists who also appear on the Orchestra’s subscription concerts. Details to be announced.

The New York Philharmonic introduces a new series: Soundbites, shorter, casual, intermission-less concerts that begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature speaking from the stage. These concerts will take place on October 21, 2024, November 22, 2024, and April 7, 2025.

Additionally, all other evening subscription concerts throughout the season will begin at 7:30 p.m., now including Friday and Saturday evenings. THE ART OF THE SCORE The New York Philharmonic’s performances in The Art of the Score — the series featuring live- to-film performances — include:

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in Concert — marking the film’s 50th anniversary — with John Williams’s original score conducted by Anthony Parnther; September 26–28, 2024.

Jon Favreau’s Elf in Concert, with John Debney’s original score conducted by Justin Freer; December 19–22, 2024.

Robert Zemeckis’s Back to the Future in Concert — marking the film’s 40th anniversary — with Alan Silvestri’s original score conducted by David Newman; March 19–22, 2025.

Irvin Kershner’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, with John Williams’s original score; June 11–14, 2025. The conductor will be announced at a later date.

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC DEBUTS

The conductors making their New York Philharmonic debuts are Kevin John Edusei, Marek Janowski, Tianyi Lu, Daniele Rustioni, Keri-Lynn Wilson, and Kazuki Yamada. Ken-David Masur makes his NY Phil subscription debut.

Soloists making their Philharmonic debuts are countertenor Maarten Engeltjes, vocalist Cynthia Erivo, soprano Maya Kherani, violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, saxophonist Timothy McAllister, bass-baritone Klaus Mertens, soprano Kate Soper, and cellist Seth Parker Woods. Cellist Gabriel Cabezas, violinist Veronika Eberle, and tenor Rod Gilfry make their NY Phil subscription debuts.

RETURNING FRIENDS

Conductors returning to lead the Orchestra include John Adams, Marin Alsop, Herbert Blomstedt, Karina Canellakis, Gustavo Dudamel, Iván Fischer, Justin Freer, Manfred Honeck, Jerry Hou, Jakub Hrůša, Paavo Järvi, Ton Koopman, Susanna Mälkki, Juanjo Mena, David Newman, Anthony Parnther, Rafael Payare, Matthias Pintscher, Santtu- Matias Rouvali, Leonard Slatkin, Nathalie Stutzmann, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Michael Tilson Thomas, Thomas Wilkins, and Simone Young.

Soloists returning to the Philharmonic include pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Yefim Bronfman, violinist Renaud Capuçon, pianist Seong-Jin Cho, soprano Renée Fleming, violinist Hilary Hahn, cellist Steven Isserlis, violinist Leila Josefowicz, mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, pianist Yunchan Lim, pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, soprano Miah Persson, pianist Beatrice Rana, violinist Gil Shaham, pianist Yuja Wang, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein.

Philharmonic players making solo appearances include Concertmaster Frank Huang, Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin, Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill, and English horn player / oboist Ryan Roberts.

SERVING COMMUNITIES

The New York Philharmonic has long sought ways to serve New York City’s communities by offering free performances, such as the New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer (which return in June 2025, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel for the first time), and the Free Concert at The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Presented by the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann, January 17, 2025.

As part of its continued commitment to connect more deeply with communities across New York City, the NY Phil offers Phil for All: Ticket Access Program, which provides $10.00 tickets to 2024–25 NY Phil subscription concerts to qualified applicants. This engagement effort is made possible through the lead support of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation.

Take a Breath — the NY Phil’s series of free workshops exploring the intersection of music, mental health, and community and their connection to Harlem, where the series is located — will also continue next season, in partnership with Northwell Health and Mother AME Zion Church. Details will be announced at a later date.

ADDITIONAL CONCERT HIGHLIGHTS

The New York Philharmonic presents three Gala events: the Opening Gala, September 24, 2024, conducted by Manfred Honeck and featuring vocalist Cynthia Erivo (NY Phil debut) as soloist; the annual Lunar New Year Gala, February 11, 2025, conducted by Tianyi Lu (NY Phil debut); and the Spring Gala, May 6, 2025. Programming to be announced.

The season’s four Young People’s Concerts (October 19 and December 7, 2024; February 8 and March 8, 2025) are complemented by Young People’s Concerts for Schools (February 5–7, 2025); all explore possibilities that lie in the future. The complete programs for these concerts will be announced at a later date.

Two Philharmonic holiday traditions return: Ton Koopman conducts Handel’s Messiah, Presented by Gary W. Parr, featuring soprano Maya Kherani, countertenor Maarten Engeltjes, bass-baritone Klaus Mertens (all three NY Phil debuts), a tenor soloist to be announced, and Musica Sacra (chorus), directed by Kent Tritle, December 11–14, 2024; and NY Phil musicians perform in Holiday Brass, December 14 and 15, 2024.

In the summer the NY Phil travels to Vail, Colorado, for the Orchestra’s 21st residency at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, July 2025. Conductors and programming to be announced. For the complete chronological listing of concerts — including performance dates, times, and venues; artists; and repertoire — visit nyphil.org/2425chron.

The Unanswered Questions — the NY Phil’s discussion series in partnership with John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Macaulay Honors College at CUNY that uses Philharmonic programming as a lens through which to explore broader social issues — will continue next season. Details will be announced at a later date.

For the full listing of the 2024–25 season’s conductors, soloists, premieres, and more, visit

nyphil.org/2425glance.