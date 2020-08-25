Cynthia Erivo Launches Production Company

She also signed a first-look deal with MRC Television & Civic Center Media.

Deadline reports that Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is starting her own production company, called Edith's Daughter.

The actress has also signed a first-look deal with MRC Television and Civic Center Media, under which she will develop television shows.

Edith's Daughter's mission is to "focus on projects that express the beauty in the stories and people who are often overlooked and underrepresented."

"MRC was an incredible partner on THE OUTSIDER and I'm unbelievably excited to begin this new creative journey in television with them," said Erivo. "I could not think of a better partner than my new Vice President Solome Williams, who is brilliant and has thoroughly impressed me with her experience and drive. I'm looking forward to building with her."

"Cynthia's artistry is bar none; and we have been impressed to see first-hand how she brings her creativity to life through storytelling," said Elise Henderson, President of MRC Television. "As an artist-first studio, to partner with Edith's Daughter provides MRC Television a unique opportunity to support not only Cynthia's vision, but that of the many storytellers she will champion."

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre WorldÂ®, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.



Additional theatre credits include: 'Puck' in the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream;" The Donmar Warehouse's acclaimed all-female production of "Henry IV;" the European premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical, "Dessa Rose;" the Perfect Pitch musical, "Lift;" Kneehigh Theatre's production of "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg;" the UK tour of Jerry Zaks' production of "Sister Act;" Harry Hill and Simon Cowell's musical, "I Can't Sing," at the London Palladium; Simon Stephens' "Marine Parade;" John Adams' experimental song play, "I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw The Sky;" and Dominic Hill's "The Three Musketeers and The Princess of Spain."

Read the original story on Deadline.

Related Articles