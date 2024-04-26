Culture Lab LIC Reveals Programming for 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Culture Lab LIC has announced the slate of programming for their 2024 season which will include several visual arts exhibits, theatrical performances, late night drag and burlesque shows, and a free outdoor live music concert series. Culture Lab LIC hosts three fine art galleries, an 80 seat theater, classroom space, an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, and a robust residency program.

“Culture Lab LIC is unlike anywhere else in NYC! As diverse as the borough we’re located in, Culture Lab’s 2024 season programming reflects our mission to champion art across all mediums,” said Artistic Director, Tess Howsam. “Whether you come for our free outdoor concerts, our three fine art galleries featuring local, national, and international artists, or join us late night for our After Dark programming, there is truly something here for everyone. Our lineup of fine art, theater, music, and dance reflects our commitment to diversity, innovation, and excellence. Each performance is a testament to the transformative power of the arts, inviting audiences to see the world through a new lens and inspiring meaningful connections that transcend borders and boundaries.”

Music

LIVE! At Culture Lab LIC a FREE outdoor concert series

Friday & Saturday 5pm-10pm

May 4-October 27

Experience the magic of music against the stunning backdrop of the East River at our free outdoor concert series in Long Island City, Queens. Nestled along the waterfront, this series showcases a diverse lineup of talented musicians, ranging from local favorites to renowned acts. Grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks to savor under the open sky. Whether you're a music enthusiast or simply looking for an evening out, our concert series promises an unforgettable experience for all! Check the calendar for a full lineup of bands and special festivals- Hot Honey Sundays, Queerchella, Taiwan Fest, Indonesian Night Market, Sound of Silent Films, Access Contemporary Music, and more.

Performing Arts

Third Law

Co-Produced Culture Lab LIC and What Will the Neighbors Say?

May 9-26

Third Law is an interactive theatrical experience, working to maximize audience agency and bring them into the heart of art making using technology. Through a digital game board, the audience has the unique opportunity to shape the world of the play and the characters in it, collaborating with the artists and each other to co-create a performance that can only happen live and in person. Combining high-concept art installation design with performance and gameplay, Third Law brings us together in space in a visceral and dynamic way - and it’s never the same twice.

Playtest Playground

August 1-11

A curated immersive, interactive theater workshop festival. Four immersive creators will present new in-process projects. The workshop festival will include work by such companies and artists as Lena Wolfe, Candle House Collective, Linked Dance Theatre Company, etc.

I Am Going to Eat You Alive

A Horror Theater Play by Riley Elton McCarthy

October 3- 27

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE, a 2024 Eugene O'Neill National Playwriting Conference semi-finalist and 2023 BroadwayWorld Award nominee, is a terrifying lead poisoning trip of a play interweaving dance, hallucination, indie folk rock, and nonbinary identity through the journey of a young nonbinary documentarian and their relationship with their love of rocks.

Culture Lab LIC’s New Works Festival

November 7- December 8

Culture Lab LIC’s Emergence Artists in Residence present dance, theater, shadow puppets, performance art, music, and circus.

Fleeting Connections: A Contemporary Circus Show

Created by Danie Kohn - Artist in Residence

November 7-10

Fleeting Moments is a contemporary circus show focused on spontaneous and brief moments of connection, unique to the urban environment. It is structured as a series of interconnected vignettes, told through dance and circus movement. The cast explores how we interact and find moments of humanity with complete strangers. It stands as a love letter to cities, to spontaneous connection and, especially, to the magic in between.

THE MUSEUM OF MY HEART

Created by Helixx C. Armageddon

November 14-17

The Museum of My Heart is an intimate transformative avant-garde art dinner, where guests

take part in creating a collaborative non-edible art feast, exploring love, heartbreak, and healing.

The Woman in Red. The Child in Blue.

Presented byHouse of Chow {HoC}

November 21-24

Dedicated to the daughters that are cycle-breakers, The Woman in Red. The Child in Blue is a Hip-Hop Dance repertory piece that tracks a Chinese mother and her daughter whose healing and freedoms are intimately intertwined. Created by Founding Artistic Director and Choreographer Yvonne Huatin Chow 周化炜 in 2015, House of Chow {HoC} is where the wisdom of Asian lineage and a deep respect for Hip-Hop Dance meet.

The Undercity

Created by Gaby FeBland

Presented by Foreshadow

December 5-8

Merging shadow puppetry, physical theatre, and an original score, The Undercity centers on the metropolis of rats below our feet, navigating the complex web of rat tails that is finding our identity beyond our work and forging our own futures in the darkness. Created by Gaby FeBland co-founder of Foreshadow, an overhead projector shadow puppetry company that performs macabre, fully-scored plays for adults. Foreshadow is a proud recipient of a 2024 Jim Henson Foundation Workshop Grant.

Visual Arts

Shattered: A Visual Journey Through the Mind

Curated by Dawn DeVito

May 2 - June 2, 2024

Step into a realm where emotions are painted, thoughts are sculpted, and the canvas becomes a sanctuary for the mind. Shattered is an exploration of the human experience, shedding light on the complexities of mental health through the lens of artistic expression. Each stroke of the brush, every carefully crafted sculpture, and the vibrant hues on display tell stories of resilience, vulnerability, and the triumph of the human spirit. This exhibition is not merely a collection of artworks; it's a visual journey through the labyrinth of the mind. As you navigate the gallery, you'll encounter pieces that challenge stigmas, celebrate victories, and offer a profound insight into the diverse spectrum of mental health experiences. Shattered is a collective effort to destigmatize mental health, fostering understanding and empathy. Join us in this immersive experience, where creativity becomes a powerful tool for connection, fostering a community that values and nurtures the well-being of every individual. Together, we illuminate the path toward compassion, breaking down barriers and fostering a world where mental health is not just understood but embraced with open hearts and open minds.

Say it Loud: Unsung Heros

Produced by Culture Lab LIC and Queens Rising

June 7- June 30, 2024

This show aims to celebrate and honor the diverse array of LGBTQ+ individuals who have made significant contributions to history, culture, society and your imagination. Who inspires you?

Throughout the ages, LGBTQ+ individuals have played pivotal roles in shaping our world, often in the face of adversity and discrimination. From activists and artists to scientists and leaders, to the mythological and fanciful heroes whose stories deserve to be told and celebrated.

Art exCHANGE

Curated by Tess Howsam (Culture Lab LIC), Michal Klembara and Soňa Jakubove

Artists: Miro Trubac, Jozef Pilat, Natalia Simonova, Ema Lancaricova, Orestes Gonzalez, Sophie Kahn, and more to be announced

July 11 - August 31, 2024

Join us for a captivating art exhibition that transcends borders and brings together the creative voices of Slovakian and American artists. The exhibition features works by four Slovakian artists and four American artists. These artists will not only present preexisting art but will be challenged to create new collaborations across country and mediums. This dynamic collection of works spanning various mediums, styles, and themes offers a glimpse into the artist's unique perspective and cultural background. Join us on this artistic journey as we celebrate the power of art to bridge divides and unite us in our shared humanity.

A Tribute to Life

Curated by the Tibet Danba Raodan Thangka Art School (the most renowned gallery and the Top1 Thangka school) and the Karma Katri Thangka Art Center (both located in Lhasa, Tibet), with the participation of Contemporary Tibetan artists and well known Chinese artists residing in New York

September 5 - 22, 2024

This exhibition will showcase a rare combination of ancient Himalayan art and contemporary art, both of which share the evolving interpretations of ancient Buddhist philosophy that have inspired generations for thousands of years. Through artworks, audiences will draw from ancient Buddhist philosophy to find reverence for life in the present, prompting them to seek the meaning of life from contemporary perspectives and angles, and how we pay tribute to our own lives.

Bodies in Motion: An Exploration of Movement and Form

September 26 - November 3, 2024

This unique exhibition features a stunning collection of artworks that capture the dynamic essence of movement. Through painting, sculpture, photography, and multimedia installations, the artists explore the fluidity and expressiveness of the body in motion. We are looking for works from the graceful movements of dancers to the athletic strength of football players, to a mother giving birth, the exhibition celebrates the artistry of performance and the wonder of the human body. Join us as we explore the intersection of motion, and the human form in all its splendor.

Off the Wall Affordable Art Fair

November 7- December 15, 2024

An art exhibition featuring local artists. Showcasing artwork from painting to sculpture, this show offers patrons an opportunity to support local artists and buy unique gifts for friends and family for the holidays.

Culture Lab LIC After Dark

Culture Lab LIC’s After Dark Programming is for those looking for a more adult evening out. Featuring burlesque, drag, concerts and comedy these programs are only for a 21+ crowd.

NICE! One Comedy - A biweekly standup comedy show

Thursday, May 2, 16 & 30, June 13 & 27, July 11 & 25, August 8 & 22, September 5 & 19, October 3 & 17, November 14 & 28, December 5

Doors 7:30pm, Show 8pm

Biweekly standup comedy featuring some of the best comics in NYC set to the backdrop of Culture Lab LIC’s rotating art gallery.

Noir Nights

Friday, May 31 & Saturday, July 20

Doors 830PM, Show 9PM

Noir Nights is an evening of seduction and allure, drawing inspiration from the mysterious and sophisticated ambiance of film noir. This event transports attendees into a bygone era, where the stage is set for an unforgettable journey through the art of burlesque with a vintage noir twist. Noir Nights is more than a performance; it's an immersive experience that invites the audience to step into the shadows of a glamorous past and an enchanting evening of vintage-inspired burlesque. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the dress code of the era, donning their most stylish noir-inspired attire.

Theater Camp

Hosted by Tulle Kit

Friday, June 21, 8:30pm doors, 9pm show

A show for all the queer and trans ex drama kids in the NYC drag & burlesque scene! An evening of burlesque to showcase the earnest, raunchy, gender-bent musical theater acts of their wildest dreams.

Glam Revue

Saturday, July 27, 8:30pm doors, 9pm show

Join this delicious cast of NYC drag queens for a campy night of performance celebrating the powerful impact of divine diva energy. Audience members can anticipate a show full of iconic antics and the opportunity to be selected as best dressed.

Culture Lab LIC for Kids!

Songs for You and Me: A Jazzy Kids' Swing-a-Long!

Sunday, May 5 & June 9, 4-5pm

​Come join Allegra Levy and her all-star friendly big band live in concert at Culture Lab LIC!

Allegra presents songs from her album, Songs for You and Me, the acclaimed singer/songwriter's first foray into jazz for the juvenile set. From bedtime and bathtime, to boogers and boo-boos, to how to say hello in 12 different languages, Allegra and her all-star big band make it all sing... and swing!

Mommy and Me Yoga!

Sunday, May 12, 1-2pm FREE

Join us at Culture Lab LIC and celebrate Mother’s Day for a fun filled Mommy and Me Yoga event! Bond with your little one in a nurturing environment filled with gentle stretches, playful poses, and relaxation techniques. Led by experienced instructors and accompanied by calming music, this session is tailored for both moms and their children to explore movement, mindfulness, and connection. Suitable for all levels, this event offers a welcoming space for moms to rejuvenate and babies to explore. Reserve your spot today for a blissful experience that nurtures both body and soul.

Dance and Creative Movement

Sunday, June 2, July 21 & August 18, 4-5pm

This children’s dance class will explore warmup and movement activities encouraging children to be creative, expressive, and active. Taught by an early childhood movement specialist, this dance class is geared towards children ages 3-6. Each class will have a warmup and structured movement activities that are created to encourage children to express themselves through dance. A fun music playlist will accompany every class!

Andy and Suzanna's Children's Concert & Class

​Sunday, June 16 & July 28, 4-5pm

​

Join us for a lively family concert! Enjoy original tunes, classic favorites, & interactive fun with dancing & movement activities. Got the weekend wiggles? Come sing and dance them away with Andy and Suzanna! With over 10 years of experience teaching musical enrichment classes for kids and caregivers across NYC, they bring a dynamic blend of original tunes, classic favorites, and interactive fun. Enjoy bubbles, puppets, and harmonies in this unforgettable concert sure to entertain the whole family!

Edjo Wheeler (Founding Executive Director) of Culture Lab LIC in Queens, New York, oversees three art galleries, four performance stages, and vibrant artist support programs. Since arriving in New York in 20000, he has curated or produced over a hundred exhibitions, including notable shows like "In Motion" and "Manipulated Life - The Art of Puppetry." Prior to his role in arts administration, Edjo made a name for himself selling sculptural works in New York City. His diverse career includes directing, producing or stunt coordinating over 20 films, 16 TV shows, and 30 documentaries, and over 70 stage productions. Notable projects include co-founding the live-action theater Trail Dust Town, the YouTube Original series "Sherwood," and documentaries for The City of New York and The Barack Obama ARRA Fund. Edjo is also an experienced educator, having developed curriculum and taught at institutions like the New York Film Academy and NYU Tisch School of the Arts. In addition to his artistic pursuits, Edjo was once a regional Lightweight Karate Champion and instructor.

Tess Howsam (Artistic Director) is an international director and installation artist. An artistic maverick, Howsam has worked as a multi-hyphenate artist, director, and curator in NYC for over a decade. Central to Howsam’s work are questions of gender roles, audience integration, and building collaborations across artistic mediums. Howsam is a reoccurring Co-Director on projects with Germany company Das Letze de Klinode. Founding Artistic Director of interdisciplinary immersive theater company Exquisite Corpse Company (ECC), Howsam leads the development of ekphrastic immersive theater. ECC’s interactive piece, ZOETROPE, was a New York Times Critics Pick and was featured in The New Yorker. Howsam has held artist residencies at Guild Hall (East Hampton), El Centro de las Artes de Querétaro (CEART) Querétaro, Mexico, and Town Stages (NYC). Her work has been featured throughout NYC at venues such as: The Barrow Group, Governors Island, SoHo Rep, and HERE. Recent curatorial work includes Instrumental: A Retrospective on the life and work of Ken Butler (2024), The Inevitability of Absence (2023), Well Behaved (2022) and upcoming show art exCHANGE (July 2024). In 2023, Tess was the recipient of The League of Professional Theatre Women’s Lucille Lortel Award. Tess holds an MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts from Goddard College, Washington and BA in Theater from Bard College, New York. www.tesshowsam.com

Culture Lab LIC is a 501(c)(3) formed to be the arts and culture umbrella for Western Queens. We present local, national, and international art of all genres, while supporting New York artists and other nonprofits by providing space, resources and a sense of community. Operating out of a 12,000 square foot converted warehouse, Culture Lab LIC hosts two fine art galleries, an 80 seat theater, classroom space, an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, and a robust residency program. Culture Lab LIC is dedicated to honoring and upholding equity, diversity and inclusion across all platforms and being a house and haven for artists and people from all backgrounds, identities, and cultural representations - striving to always be a true representation of the World’s Borough.