Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to Host 59th Annual BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS! Gala

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, will host its 59th Annual Gala, Broadway's Got Guts!, on Monday, November 9, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City at 6 p.m. This inspiring event pays homage to the friends, relatives, and colleagues living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—which affects 1 in 100 Americans—and fuels groundbreaking research to discover better treatments and, ultimately, cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The gala was the Foundation's first-ever fundraising event, and this year it celebrates a rich 59-year history.

This year's gala will also mark a special milestone: the 25th anniversary of Camp Oasis NY, the Foundation's summer camp program for children and teens living with IBD. Guests will celebrate 25 years of community, connection, and impact alongside Camp Oasis NY founder Marcy Nanus and Medical Director Dr. Keith Benkov.

Broadway's Got Guts! will bring together passionate supporters for a night of fundraising, fine dining, and exceptional performances, hosted by our longtime emcee James Moye. Known for his roles in Dear Evan Hansen and Tootsie, and soon to be seen on Broadway in Dolly: A True Original Musical, James brings a deeply personal connection to the Foundation's mission: both he and his wife live with ulcerative colitis and have faced its challenges, including surgery, together. The evening begins with tastings from Lure Fishbar, Soledad, and Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria, along with a station from The Edison Ballroom, followed by a full dinner service. The night also features performances from some of Broadway's brightest talent, with the full lineup to be announced closer to the event.

Founded in 1967, the Foundation has played a role in every major research and treatment breakthrough in IBD and has invested more than half a billion dollars in research to date and supported more than 2,500 research projects.

This year's gala honorees are two exceptional leaders in the IBD community. Dr. Jean-Frédéric Colombel, recipient of the inaugural Scientific Leadership Award, is Director of the Susan and Leonard Feinstein Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. A leader in IBD research since 1984, he helped discover NOD2, the first gene linked to Crohn's disease, and is now focused on predicting and preventing IBD; his honors include the Sherman Prize and the Foundation's Clinical Research Award. Isabel Roitman, MBA, NP-BC, who will receive the Rosenthal Humanitarian Award, has been a cornerstone of patient care at Northwell Health's IBD Center for more than 10 years, inspired by her father's diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. She serves as a sub-investigator on clinical trials, mentors future providers, and sits on the Foundation's National Scientific Advisory RN/Advanced Practice Provider Committee.

Broadway's Got Guts! is sponsored by Pfizer, GNY Insurance Companies, Takeda, IMP Studios, Savvy Navigator, AbbVie, Merck, and Thrivewell Infusion. The Foundation is also grateful for the support of Broadway Cares, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Wegmans, and authors Chloe Melas and Judy Batalion (The Girls Guide to Guts).

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