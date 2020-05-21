Criterion To Stream ORIGINAL CAST ALBUM: COMPANY Documentary in June
The documentary film Original Cast Album: Company, which follows the original Broadway cast and creative team of the musical into the recording studio, will begin streaming Monday, June 15, on the Criterion Channel.
Streaming along with the film will be a segment with featuring stars and creative team of the viral Documentary Now! parody, Original Cast Album: Co-op, featuring writers John Mulaney and Seth Meyers, as well as the cast of sketch including Alex Brightman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Richard Kind, and Paula Pell.
A description of the documentary reads,"When Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking concept musical Company opened on Broadway in 1970, it was an immediate triumph. Shortly thereafter, the actors, musicians, and Sondheim assembled to record the original cast album in a grueling, nearly nineteen-hour session that tested the talents of all involved - including Elaine Stritch, who pushed herself to the limit to record what would become her iconic version of "The Ladies Who Lunch." With raw immediacy, Pennebaker and his crew document the explosive energy and creative intensity that go into capturing the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of live performance."
Get a peek at the documentary with the great Elaine Stritch recording, 'The Ladies Who Lunch':
