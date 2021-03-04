Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cristin Milioti, Noma Dumezweni & More Star in MADE FOR LOVE, Coming to HBO Max in April

Billy Magnussen, Ray Romano, and Dan Bakkedahl make up the rest of the leading cast.

Mar. 4, 2021  
Cristin Milioti, Noma Dumezweni & More Star in MADE FOR LOVE, Coming to HBO Max in April

Max Original MADE FOR LOVE debuts this April on HBO Max. The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device - the Made for Love chip - in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her "emotional data" as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

MADE FOR LOVE stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Ray Romano. Recurring guest stars include Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi and Patti Harrison, and additional guest stars include Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson.

Milioti's Broadway credits include Once, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and Coram Boy; Dumezweni originated the role of Hermione Granger in the Broadway and West End productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Christina Lee is showrunner and Paramount Television Studios is the studio.

Current HBO subscribers may have access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.

Watch a teaser here:

Photo Credit: John P. Johnson / HBO Max


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

Related Articles
Actors Equity Criticizes Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Open Culture Plan Photo

Actors' Equity Criticizes Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Open Culture Plan

9 Eva Noblezada Videos We Cant Get Enough Of! Photo

9 Eva Noblezada Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Behind the Scenes of Uninvited Photo

VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Uninvited'

VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Perform in ANYONE: A Dance Short Film Photo

VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Perform in ANYONE: A Dance Short Film


From This Author TV News Desk