Creative Time Appoints Associate Curator Diya Vij
Creative Time has announced the appointment of Diya Vij as Associate Curator.
Creative Time, New York's leading public art organization, has announced the appointment of Diya Vij as Associate Curator.
Vij comes to Creative Time from the High Line, where she served as Associate Curator of Public Programs, organizing live events such as performances, talks, workshops, festivals, and walks with artists, activists, practitioners, and healers, including ARM (ARM (Alexandro Segade, Robbie Acklen, Malik Gaines), Claudia Rankine, Toshi Reagon, Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste, Salome Asega, and Ronny Quevedo.
Prior to joining the High Line, Vij oversaw special projects for the Commissioner's Unit in the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, where she created the Public Artists in Residence program, a municipal residency program that embeds artists into city agencies to address New York City's most pressing issues. Participating artists have included Tania Bruguera, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Onyedika Chuke, and Ebony Noelle Golden.
With Vij's extensive experience in public art and commitment to highlighting artists' voices through engaging mediums, she will work closely with the Creative Time team to identify and partner with artists on projects that challenge the definition of what public art is and can be. Her responsibilities will include the development of one or two public projects annually, including the emerging artist program, shaping the Creative Time Summit programming and curatorial vision, and envisioning additional creative projects throughout her tenure.
"Diya brings fresh, inspiring vision and expertise to the role of Associate Curator at Creative Time. She offers a transformative and holistic understanding of arts due to her varied experience. Simultaneously, she possesses a deep and authentic investment in both the cultural and social justice landscape of New York City. It is an honor to have her join as an integral part of the Creative Time team," said Justine Ludwig, Executive Director of Creative Time.
As Associate Curator of Creative Time, Vij will apply her extensive experience in public art and her interdisciplinary practice, furthering Creative Time's mission to present ambitious public art projects that raise awareness, amplify artists' voices, and look towards a more just world.
