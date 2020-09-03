CreateTheater Presents LADY CAPULET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance will take place on Zoom on September 21.

What caused the feud between the Montagues and Capulets? Audiences find out when CreateTheater hosts a virtual presentation of LADY CAPULET, a prequel to Romeo & Juliet, on Monday, September 21 at 7pm on Zoom.

LADY CAPULET follows the journey of Rose from country girl to matriarch, navigating her repression and power in 16th century Verona.

LADY CAPULET enjoyed a previous run in Central Park, produced by Barefoot Shakespeare last August.

The Central Park cast will be reunited for the Zoom presentation on September 21.

In the title role of Rose Capulet is Jianzi Colón-Soto, recently seen as young Sonia Sotomayor in Atlantic Theatre's NY Times Critic Pick production of SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL, based on the stories by Chelsea Clinton.

Joining is Andrew Dunn, a member of Infinite Variety Productions (NELLIE & THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL) as Lord Capulet. Preston Fox (WOLFPACK by Jack Saleeby/Fringe) plays Lord Montague/Tybalt; Jefferson Reardon (HOTSPUR/Shakespeare On Air) plays Lucio, with Marlena Holman (Discovery ID) as The Nurse. Heather Sawyer (Atlantic's SHE PERSISTED, THE BIG ONE-O) as The Prince/ Stage Directions.

LADY CAPULET, a 2017 Henley Rose Playwriting Competition Finalist, was written by Melissa Bell (COURAGE -- 2019 Women in the Arts & Media Honored Finalist; DEVIL & THE DEEP/Theatre East) and is directed by Emily Gallagher, Founder and Artistic Director of Barefoot Shakespeare, which is a coproducer of the reading.

CreateTheater, an on-line theatre community founded by producer Cate Cammarata, has been presenting new works on Zoom since March 23. LADY CAPULET is the second collaboration between producer Cate Cammarata and playwright Melissa Bell. CreateTheater's goal is to develop and present new plays and musicals, ready for production by Regional and Producing entities looking for fully developed new work by exciting playwrights.

FREE but RSVP on Eventbrite: Monday Night Reading Series: LADY CAPULET by Melissa Bell

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-reading-series-lady-capulet-by-melissa-bell-tickets-119351448395

For information email Cate@CreateTheater.com

