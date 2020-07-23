Cover and Details Released for Michael Riedel's New Book SINGULAR SENSATION: THE TRIUMPH OF BROADWAY
SINGULAR SENSATION is Set to be Published on November 10, 2020
Michael Riedel's new book Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway, is set to be published on November 10, 2020. Cover art and details about the book have just been released!
"A definitive and extraordinary account of recent Broadway history-spanning from the debut of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Sunset Boulevard to Disney's The Lion King-told by Broadway's most respected (and feared) commentator Michael Riedel.
Singular Sensation portrays the people, money, and power that created the blockbuster shows and aesthetic spectacle that has dominated not only a couple of acres of real estate in the heart of Manhattan but has also captured the hearts and minds of millions of people around the world."
Pre-order the book HERE!
CLICK HERE to purchase Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Amid Grievance Filed by Actors Equity, Walt Disney World Finds Ways to Work Around Absent Equity Performers
The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, ...
Adam Schiff and Judy Chu Introduce 'Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act'
Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) introduced the Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act to ensure that wor...
Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES
As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now ...