Covenant House Honors Audra McDonald and Capathia Jenkins on a Special Night for Homeless Youth

Before a sellout crowd of over 1,000 at the Rose Hall Jazz at Lincoln Center, Covenant House honored Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Capathia Jenkins for their commitment to the young people at Covenant House at A Night of Broadway Stars that raised over $2 million to help end youth homelessness.

Audra was presented with the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award, joining past recipients including Diana Ross, George and Oliva Harrison, Jon Bon Jovi, Herbie Hancock, Laura Bush, Sara Bareilles and Martina McBride.

"I am so honored to receive this special Beacon of Hope award," said Audra, "but this really needs to go to the young people at Covenant House. They are truly beacons of hope. The kids overcoming homelessness at Covenant House are beautiful diamonds in the rough, and all of us need to be part of loving them, supporting them, and sending them back into the world to fulfill their great promise. That is the work of Covenant House, and that is why no matter what, I will always be here to support the amazing kids who I am so blessed to get to know and work with at Covenant House."

Broadway star Capathia Jenkins was honored for her commitment as a long-time Covenant House Board member and champion for young people overcoming homelessness. "I often say, I'm happiest on stage performing, but I must say spending time with the kids at Covenant House is pure joy. They stretch my heart.

"I want to thank every beautiful young person I've ever met at Covenant House anywhere around this movement in 31 cities across six countries," Capathia said. "I get so much more out of being a part of Covenant House than I could ever give. This is truly an honor."

Directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), A Night of Broadway Stars also honored Take-Two Interactive and chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. "Under the leadership of Strauss, Take-Two has been an irreplaceable source of support for the work we do at Covenant House," said Covenant House President and CEO Kevin Ryan. "Strauss has been a driving force behind our Covenant House Sleep Out movement and has slept on the street on numerous occasions in solidarity with our young people."

A Night of Broadway Stars was emceed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning host Stephen Colbert, and also featured appearances by John Dickerson, co-host of "CBS This Morning" and formerly anchor of "Face the Nation," who has recently been elected to the Covenant House Board of Directors.

The amazing list of Broadway Stars who appeared or performed included The Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir, Lauren Ambrose, Christine Baranski, Corey Cott, Ariana DeBose, Brandon Victor Dixon, Angela Grovey, Caissie Levy, Marilu Henner, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Kantor, Patti Murin, Paul Alexander Nolan, Laura Osnes, Lonny Price, Marc Shaiman, Will Swenson (who sang a special tribute in honor of his wife, Audra McDonald), and Kate Walsh.

Peformances by Covenant House youth, supported by Broadway Inspirational Voices, were show stoppers, giving the young people at Covenant House the chance to share their beauty, courage, and talent at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo Credit: David Perlman

