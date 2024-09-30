Country Artist and A STAR IS BORN Star Kris Kristofferson Dies at 88

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that country music singer/songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson has died at age 88. Kristofferson also is known for starring in A Star is Born in 1976, alongside Barbra Streisand.

Among his songwriting credits are "Me and Bobby McGee", "For the Good Times", "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down", and "Help Me Make It Through the Night".

As a recording artist, Kristofferson earned two No. 1 singles: the gospel-influenced “Why Me” (1973) and “Highwayman” (1985).

In 1985, Kristofferson joined fellow country artists Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelsonand Johnny Cash in the country music supergroup the Highwaymen, which was a key creative force in the outlaw country music movement.

As an actor, Kristofferson was known for his roles in Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid(1973), Blume in Love (1973), Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), A Star Is Born (1976) (which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor), Convoy(1978), Heaven's Gate (1980), Stagecoach (1986), Lone Star (1996), and the Blade film trilogy (1998–2004). Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.