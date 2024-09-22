Could SHUCKED Come to London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in Summer 2025?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an interview with Broadway Direct, Jack O'Brien says that Shucked will come to the London's Regents Park Open Air Theatre in Summer 2025.

"Then I go to London to cast the British version of Shucked, which will be done next summer in Regent’s Park," O'Brien told Broadway Direct.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Shucked had originally announced plans to transfer to London’s West End at a Cameron Mackintosh theater Winter of 2025.

Shucked closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The show will embark on a North American Tour this October, beginning at Providence Performing Arts Center. Further plans have been made for an Australian production in Spring of 2026.

Shucked has a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman