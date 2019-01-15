Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen Join SOPRANOS Prequel

Jan. 15, 2019  

Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen will join the cast of the "The Sopranos" movie prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," according to Variety. Their roles in the prequel have yet to be announced.

The film's lot details are vague, but the film is being set during the Newark riots in the '60s. Alessandro Nivola has been cast to play Dickie Moltisanti. Bernthal and Farmiga were also recently announced to join the cast, and their roles have also yet to be revealed.

"Sopranos" series creator David Chase co-wrote the film's script with producer Lawrence Konner. "The Many Saints of Newark" is being directed by Alan Taylor, while Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi will serve as executive producers.

Stoll recently played Buzz Aldrin in "First Man." He also had roles in "The Romanoffs" and "The Strain." He can next be seen in the "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" Netflix series, "Ratched."

Magnussen can be seen in Netflix's "Velvet Buzzsaw" and Disney's "Aladdin" this year. His other big screen turns include roles in Into the Woods, "Ingrid Goes West," "Bridge of Spies" and "The Big Short."

Read the original story on Variety.

